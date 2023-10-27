validation issues
The "error 130" was discussed many times -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.04.22 15:52
Please do a search before you post. Error 130 has been discussed hundreds of times — https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=error%20130&module=mql5_module_forum
You should also read the Market Rules and follow-up on the links provided:
V. Product Testing
- Products offered through the Market service are subject to automatic pre-testing. The necessary requirements are described in the articles "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" and "Tips for an effective product presentation on the Market".
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- www.mql5.com
double sellOrderTP = orderEntry - ((orderSL-orderEntry)*rr);
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
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any help?
i get this message during validation
when i run the same code in my mt4, it places the trades without errors errors
is there any issues with my code?