Problem to upload the file
Your product must pass certain rules. Please read up on the links provided ...
Product Testing
- Products offered through the Market service are subject to automatic pre-testing. The necessary requirements are described in the articles "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" and "Tips for an effective product presentation on the Market".
- www.mql5.com
Your product must pass certain rules. Please read up on the links provided ...
Product Testing
- Products offered through the Market service are subject to automatic pre-testing. The necessary requirements are described in the articles "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" and "Tips for an effective product presentation on the Market".
Hello Fernando , thanks for your reply , anyway I dont know how to fix it maybe you can assist me with this , I understand it's something with the deal size but every think with the code is good and work fantastic , from your experiance do you know what can be the issue .
thanks !
No, it is not "good and work fantastic" and the proof is that it failed the test.
In this particular case, you are either not checking the minimum allowed volume (maybe it is higher than 0.01) or you have a basket of open positions that have exceeded the total volume limit.
We cannot help you much unless you show your code, but since this is for a Market product you probably wish to keep it private.
Hi
You need to normalize the lot value and check if it’s correct for the current instrument/broker.
There are plenty of examples of the functions which normalize those values (even in the mq5 documentation) - so just after you calculate the lot sizes you just need to use this normalization function and it should help.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello all ,
I need help how to upload the file to the market , from some reason I get some reject with this errors and doesn't understand how to fix it , in my trading account I use the same file without any issue , pls assist