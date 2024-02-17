Arrows With Words

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good day. 

I recently saw this arrow on a Chart. 

 

I searched in Wingdings and I can not seem to find it. how is it placed. and how can i put it into mql4 or mql5

 
Jefferson Judge Metha:

good day. 

I recently saw this arrow on a Chart. 

 

I searched in Wingdings and I can not seem to find it. how is it placed. and how can i put it into mql4 or mql5

No one knows exactly what the object is, except to look at the source program. What is clear is that it is not a Wingdings object.

 
You might want to check this out:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_bitmap
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_BITMAP
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_BITMAP
  • www.mql5.com
OBJ_BITMAP - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Soewono Effendi #:
You might want to check this out:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_bitmap

Thank you very much

 
hope it helps

void drawText(int i,string value, int colorValue,bool bottom=true)
  {
   double atr= iATR(Symbol(),0,LABEL_OFFSET,i);
   ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"candlepattern"+ Time[i], OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[i],bottom? Low[i]-MULTIPLER*atr : High[i]+MULTIPLER*atr);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"candlepattern"+ Time[i], OBJPROP_COLOR, colorValue);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"candlepattern"+ Time[i], OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, TEXT_SIZE);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"candlepattern"+ Time[i],OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT);
   ObjectSetDouble(ChartID(), "candlepattern"+ Time[i], OBJPROP_ANGLE, -90);
   ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"candlepattern"+ Time[i],OBJPROP_TEXT,value);
  }
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