How to place order with object arrow.
You need ObjectCreate():
next you need ObjectSetInteger();
ObjectGet(); doesn't make anything.
void get_signal(){ if (ObjectsTotal() == 0) { return(0); } int i; for (i=0;i<ObjectsTotal();i++){ string name = ObjectName(i); if(StringFind(name,"ArrBuy",0) == 0){ double rctime = ObjectGet(name,OBJPROP_TIME1); if(rctime == Time[0]){ //BUY ORDER....... } } } }
Thank you so much.
The indicator has already had object, so I can only scan all objects on the chart and pick up ArrBuy object, it that right?
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HI, I just want to place order when arrow signal (object ) appear on a current bar since I can not use icustom.
I think I can check object to find arrow and if arrow signal time=Time[0], then place order.
Is this correct?