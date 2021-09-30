Can Someone please Help me With This Arrow?

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How To Draw These Arrow?
I can't see them in wingdings or anywhere else.



Can Someone Please help me?

 

Hi and good morning,

maybe this is an OBJ_TRIANGLE.

Best regards.

 
Werner Klehr #:

Hi and good morning,

maybe this is an OBJ_TRIANGLE.

Best regards.

no, That's Not Possible.

Triangle needs 3 price and 3 candle time.

We Can use Pixels and get prices but 3 candle time means size of a triangle cannot be that small.
it's the arrow created by strategy tester on order close.

 
Kailash Bai Mina: How To Draw These Arrow? I can't see them in wingdings or anywhere else. 
   ObjectCreate(name, OBJ_ARROW, WINDOW_MAIN, time, price);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR,        clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,    code);

Arrow codes - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference

one and three

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