MT4 on VPS Error [no connection]

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hello

Hello, it seems that since the update to MT4 Build 1403, there has been an issue with the Error [No connection]. I've seen this problem in many cases since last week, as I am in a Community EA group.

However, it's strange that MT4 works fine on my personal PC (I am in Thailand), but the VPS can't even operate, including searching for other brokers in the Trading Server.

Surprisingly, MT5 works normally.

The VPS that I found having issues right now are in the Finland and Singapore zones (they were working before). It seems that after checking with the VPS provider, they haven't blocked anything and the Internet is working normally.

I would like some help in investigating this issue, as it only occurred after Build 1403

Best Regards



 
the EA group I'm in also encountered this issue. It seems that it occurs specifically with newly set up VPS and they recommended changing the IP

which has resolved the issue for now

Thanks
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