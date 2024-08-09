Obviously bug in indicators OnInit() return value effect
MT4 Follow-up: build 1403
In MQL4 with "#property strict" it worked correctly ...
So, if it is working correctly on MT4 with "#property strict", then it is a bug in MT5.
PS! I did try add "#property strict" to the MQL5 version, but it had no effect.
Here is the code used for both MQL4 and MQL5 ...
#property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit() { PrintFormat( "OnInit() returning: INIT_FAILED: %i", INIT_FAILED ); return INIT_FAILED; }; int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return rates_total; };
MT4 Follow-up:
I forgot to add "#property strict" to the MQL4 code. When I added it, it worked correctly ...
So, if it is working correctly on MT4 with "#property strict", then it is a bug in MT5.
PS! I did try add "#property strict" to the MQL5 version, but it had no effect.
I took the liberty in reporting it in the Russian section ...
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Fernando Carreiro, 2024.01.28 14:05
В английском разделе Доминик Эгерт обнаружил ошибку MT5, при которой пользовательские индикаторы не выпускаются, даже если OnInit() возвращает «INIT_FAILED» (или « INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT »).
Я также подтвердил ошибку в МТ5 и обнаружил, что она корректно работает на МТ4.
In the English section, a MT5 bug has been identified by Dominik Egert where Custom Indicators are not released even when OnInit() returns "INIT_FAILED" (or "INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT").
I also confirmed the bug in MT5 and found that it works correctly on MT4.
As responded by MQ on russian forum, it is a feature, not a bug. Please see post here:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page3465#comment_51950020
But here is a method for making an indicator permanent, unremovable by any means, except for restarting the entire terminal.
int indicator_handle = INVALID_HANDLE; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { printf("GetTickCount: %llu", GetTickCount()); string indicator_shortname = ::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); const int wnd_count = (int)ChartGetInteger(ChartID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL); for(int wndptr = NULL; (wndptr < wnd_count) && (indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE); wndptr++) { for(int ind_cnt = ChartIndicatorsTotal(ChartID(), wndptr) - 1; (ind_cnt >= NULL) && (indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE); ind_cnt--) { indicator_handle = (ChartIndicatorName(ChartID(), wndptr, ind_cnt) == indicator_shortname) ? ChartIndicatorGet(ChartID(), wndptr, indicator_shortname) : indicator_handle; } } printf("Indicator handle: %i", indicator_handle); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(indicator_handle); printf("OnDeInit reason: %i; GetTickCount: %llu", reason, GetTickCount()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { printf("OnCalculate call: %s; GetTickCount: %llu", TimeToString(time[rates_total - 1]), GetTickCount()); return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I am not sure, if this is meant to be that way, I guess not.
Supposedly, it is also not desired to retrieve a handle on the same instance of the indicator. - Questionable.
For now, this is the only generic way to gain access to custom defined buffers within the same indicator. - That actually works.
So in conclusion, it is possible to receive a handle to your own instance of indicator, retrieve its buffer values in a generic way, but you cannot remove the indicator anymore, after retrieving the handle.
That is absolutely ridiculous (not you, I mean MetaQuotes).
If it works correctly on MT4, then it is not a feature — it is a blatant bug. It is not even explained in the documentation, and it is explained in the way it is practice in the MT4 implementation.
When an EA fails, it is also removed from the chart. Why would an indicator not follow the same procedure.
That is absolutely ridiculous (not you, I mean MetaQuotes).
If it works correctly on MT4, then it is not a feature — it is a blatant bug. It is not even explained in the documentation, and it is explained in the way it is practice in the MT4 implementation.
When an EA fails, it is also removed from the chart. Why would an indicator not follow the same procedure. It is is bug.
Also, there is no report in the journal about it, no "InitFailed" with reason xyz... Which I personally think, should be the minimum that is required.
I am on the same page as you, it is very obviously a bug.
Yes, absolutely! At the very least a warning message in the log.
As it stands, if it were truely a "feature", then for Indicators it would be mandatory to use the "void OnInit()" version of the handler and the compiler would throw an error (or at least a warning) if you use the "int OnInit()" version.
In light of the discussion going on in the Russian section, it seems that this is considered a "feature" and not a bug, unfortunately.
For those wishing for a work around, here are some recommended references ...
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fxsaber , 2024.01.29 15:45Fernando Carreiro # : Thanks for the workaround
On the topic , follow the link below.Fernando Carreiro # : It would also help if they documented it properly too.From the Textbook .Receiving a descriptor from the ChartIndicatorGet function increases the internal usage counter for this indicator. The terminal execution system keeps loaded all indicators whose counter is greater than zero. Therefore, an indicator that is no longer needed must be explicitly released using a call to IndicatorRelease . Otherwise, the indicator will remain idle and consume resources.
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fxsaber , 2024.01.29 15:20
You are simply not aware of the architectural feature of indicators - the internal counter. Apparently you need to write this line.int OnInit () { printf (" GetTickCount : %llu", GetTickCount ()); indicator_shortname = :: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); const int wnd_count = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); for ( int wndptr = NULL ; (wndptr < wnd_count) && (indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ); wndptr++) { for ( int ind_cnt = ChartIndicatorsTotal ( ChartID (), wndptr) - 1 ; (ind_cnt >= NULL ) && (indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ); ind_cnt--) { indicator_handle = ( ChartIndicatorName ( ChartID (), wndptr, ind_cnt) == indicator_shortname) ? ChartIndicatorGet ( ChartID (), wndptr, indicator_shortname) : indicator_handle; } indicator_subwnd_id = (indicator_handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) ? wndptr : indicator_subwnd_id; } printf ("Indicator handle: %i", indicator_handle); IndicatorRelease (indicator_handle); return ((indicator_subwnd_id != - 1 ) ? INIT_SUCCEEDED : INIT_FAILED ); }
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It seems return value of indicators is not being respected by terminal. It works for Experts, but not for indicators.
Expert code:
Result in Terminal Journal:
2024.01.28 11:15:52.140 Experts expert Playground2 (EURUSD,M1) loaded successfully
2024.01.28 11:15:54.511 Experts initializing of Playground2 (EURUSD,M1) failed with code 1
2024.01.28 11:15:54.516 Experts expert Playground2 (EURUSD,M1) removed
Indicator code:
Result in Terminal Journal:
2024.01.28 11:17:23.592 Indicators custom indicator mql5_indicator (EURUSD,M1) loaded succesfully