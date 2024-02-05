test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/344682
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- 2020.06.20
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.10 05:54This is the thread about this issue:
Strategy Tester Report not found
You could try checking the forum before opening yet another new topic concerning the same issue.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/344682
Please post in the other topic, any further posts in this topic will be deleted.
I have deleted posts here.
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Hi everyone, I have had this problem for some time,
the EA works very well both in backtest and in profiling, despite this it always keeps giving me the same error,
from debugging it does not give me any errors, what can I do?
Hello, I have had the same issue, after hours of research and code optimization and fixing, couldn't pass the verification process, even though my EA worked fine on Live, Demo accounts, and with no errors or warnings on Strategy tester.
The way I was able to fix and pass the verification was after I re-installed the Metatrader 4 platform with different broker, don't know if this helps anyone who is experiencing this issue, but why not to try, instead of waiting.
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Hi everyone, I have had this problem for some time,
the EA works very well both in backtest and in profiling, despite this it always keeps giving me the same error,
from debugging it does not give me any errors, what can I do?