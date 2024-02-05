test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found

New comment
 

Hi everyone, I have had this problem for some time,

the EA works very well both in backtest and in profiling, despite this it always keeps giving me the same error,

from debugging it does not give me any errors, what can I do?

help


 

You could try checking the forum before opening yet another new topic concerning the same issue.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/344682

Please post in the other topic, any further posts in this topic will be deleted.

Strategy Tester Report not found
Strategy Tester Report not found
  • 2020.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
I get the message " Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H. How can I solve this...
 
as I said I read every single post about it and I found a solution, I also changed the code by optimizing it to the extreme, but nothing, always the same error
 
Keith Watford:

You could try checking the forum before opening yet another new topic concerning the same issue.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/344682

Please post in the other topic, any further posts in this topic will be deleted.

I have deleted posts here.

Post in the other topic!

 
Davide Rappa:

Hi everyone, I have had this problem for some time,

the EA works very well both in backtest and in profiling, despite this it always keeps giving me the same error,

from debugging it does not give me any errors, what can I do?


Hello,  I have had the same issue, after hours of research and code optimization and fixing, couldn't pass the verification process, even though my EA worked fine on Live, Demo  accounts, and with no errors or warnings on Strategy tester

The way I was able to fix and pass the verification was after I re-installed the Metatrader 4 platform with different broker, don't know if this helps anyone who is experiencing this issue, but why not to try, instead of waiting. 

New comment