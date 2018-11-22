Where is my signal subscription after copying my MT4 terminal?
You can check all the procedure concerning subscription with VPS (just in case you missed something) -
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How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 10:02
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
and about the following: "Other ea's have successfully migrated except the signal" -
It is not recommended to use EAs together with the siganl subscription on same account.
Anyway, you can check VPS logs to check - successful or not, and why -
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EA on VPS not executing orders
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34You can check log files (rwo log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
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You can check all the procedure concerning subscription with VPS (just in case you missed something) -
Thank you for replying. It is not a MetaQuotes VPS I'm using. Maybe it is to do with MQ not allowing subscribers to have a signal on two different computers? (My desktop + VP Server) If this is the case, all you can do is have your MT4 set up on your VPS before subscribing to a signal.
Thank you for replying. It is not a MetaQuotes VPS I'm using. Maybe it is to do with MQ not allowing subscribers to have a signal on two different computers? (My desktop + VP Server) If this is the case, all you can do is have your MT4 set up on your VPS before subscribing to a signal.
If you subscribed to the signal using your desktop computer, and after that - started to use external VPS on same account ... and if your subscription does not work on external VPS so it may be related to your VPS (some restriction or limitations, or any).
You can setup the signal subscription on your VPS (if it is same account) - see images above, and you can check it (to work or not to work) - using log files to understand "why".
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Does anyone know why the live signal I'm subscribed to hasn't shown up after copying my MT4 account from my desktop computer to a VPS?
Other ea's have successfully migrated except the signal.