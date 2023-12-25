Show chart of other symbol in Sub window
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Multiplier Symbol on 1 chart indicator
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.10.03 15:13
Is this the article you are searching for ...
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts
Daniel Jose, 2022.04.12 11:24Today we will learn how to add multiple indicators running simultaneously on one chart, but without occupying a separate area on it. Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of.
Thank you Fernando!
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Hello,
is it possible to show a chart of another symbol (same period) in the sub window? I want to see correlations and compare both symbols this way.