Show chart of other symbol in Sub window

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Hello,

is it possible to show a chart of another symbol (same period) in the sub window? I want to see correlations and compare both symbols this way.

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Multiplier Symbol on 1 chart indicator

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.10.03 15:13

Is this the article you are searching for ...


 

Articles

Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts

Daniel Jose, 2022.04.12 11:24

Today we will learn how to add multiple indicators running simultaneously on one chart, but without occupying a separate area on it. Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of.


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Code Base

Multi Symbol Chart

Ernst Van Der Merwe, 2015.07.22 09:45

All-In-One candlestick chart.

 
Thank you Fernando!
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