Many EAs' Activations Vanished out of no reasons.
To be exact, my purchases have been GONE, as if I have never bought those EAs.
However, those EAs applied on the charts are still working.
Can anyone kind enough to advise where can I take this to please?
Thank you very much.
Your purchases with all available activations are listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cazz223/market
You only can tell to yourself about where some of your activations have gone. Because we on the forum have no idea about your computers, your OS (Windows updates) and so on. You know about it only.
There are two summary posts about activations: post #1031 and post #5
Your purchases with all available activations are listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cazz223/market
You only can tell to yourself about where some of your activations have gone. Because we on the forum have no idea about your computers, your OS (Windows updates) and so on. You know about it only.
There are two summary posts about activations: post #1031 and post #5
I know I can get the list of my purchases from this url.
See what happened when I tried to update EAs through terminal? It asked to buy the EA which I still had 9/10 activations left.
By the way, Sergey,
Do you realize that you often try to give advice with a condescending tone?
"Listen" to what you wrote yourself.
Do you realize that you often try to give advice with a condescending tone?
"Listen" to what you wrote yourself.
The users are asking same questions all the time, and I am using search to search the forum to find the reply and that is why I am replying.
Because the users are not providing any technical data to analyze issue for possible fixing (no screenshots, no technical details of their Windows version by screenshots as well ... nothing). So, I am trying to find all possible decisions with theoretical points of view.
-----------------------
Example:
you told that you bought some products, and those products are listed on your profile with all available activations.
But when you go to Metatrader to update or to install them - the system is proposing you to buy those products (which you already bought).
I searched the forum and I found one possible reason for that (it is for MT4 but same for MT5):
MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1400: Improved Market security
Terminal: Improved Market security system. Now, in order to run the product, the user must be authorized in the platform with the same MQL5 account via which the product was purchased. The account must be specified under the Tools \ Options \ Community section...
It means that if you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password so the system will ask you to buy same products once again. Your forum login for Community tab is cazz223 (because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cazz223 )
My example about Community tab.
Link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital so I will use newdigital as a login to Community tab (and password is my forum password):
And it is Metatrader "replied" that I sucessfully filled Community tab:
After that I go to "Navigator - Market - My Purchases" to check them all:
Because if I have some issue so I go to the forum or to the service desk,
and the forum users (or the admins in the service desk) asked me:
- "Did you fill Community tab?";
- I will reply "Yes".
- The service desk will ask: "Can you send us the proof of that to reproduce this issue?"
And I will make same screenshots as on the previous post here (post #5 as the technical proofs).
Because people can say anything, but it is technical forum, and it is necessary to provide the technical details as the proofs.
- 2023.12.24
- www.mql5.com
Because if I have some issue so I go to the forum or to the service desk,
and the forum users (or the admins in the service desk) asked me:
- "Did you fill Community tab?";
- I will reply "Yes".
- The service desk will ask: "Can you send us the proof of that to reproduce this issue?"
And I will make same screenshots as on the previous post here (post #5 as the technical proofs).
Because people can say anything, but it is technical forum, and it is necessary to provide the technical details as the proofs.
Yes, you are right.
I edited his images.
PS. Someone edited the pictures more effectively - thanks.
Thank you Sergey,
First of all, Happy New Year to you, wishing you all the best in 2024.
I understand as a support, you get all sorts of silly questions for all sorts of users. I can appreciate that even a person who has patience of a whale, it too will get worn out.
I am definitely NOT one those users who simply open my mouth and cry before I am done searching for answers first.
For the problem that I am facing, it is not an usual one. As said, I have not been touching my VPS for some 3 weeks. It worked 3 weeks ago (on updating EAs and what not, it should be working just as well 3 weeks later).
I have signed in, never logged out, have MQL5 Community log-in info (user name and password) filled in on 5 accounts with all 5 different MT5 platforms from 5 brokers, and I have never touched them.
It appears as if I have never bought those products on MQL5, only those free-of-charge products are still available.
I am taking this New Year break to re-boot my VPS, see if it will "get back to normal".
Cheers!
Thank you Sergey,
First of all, Happy New Year to you, wishing you all the best in 2024.
I understand as a support, you get all sorts of silly questions for all sorts of users. I can appreciate that even a person who has patience of a whale, it too will get worn out.
I am definitely NOT one those users who simply open my mouth and cry before I am done searching for answers first.
For the problem that I am facing, it is not an usual one. As said, I have not been touching my VPS for some 3 weeks. It worked 3 weeks ago (on updating EAs and what not, it should be working just as well 3 weeks later).
I have signed in, never logged out, have MQL5 Community log-in info (user name and password) filled in on 5 accounts with all 5 different MT5 platforms from 5 brokers, and I have never touched them.
It appears as if I have never bought those products on MQL5, only those free-of-charge products are still available.
I am taking this New Year break to re-boot my VPS, see if it will "get back to normal".
Cheers!
Hi Sergey,
I think i finally found the reason why my EAs' activation is gone.
When I tried to access to mql5 and try to get the update to my EAs from the webpage, I bumped in to this page (snap shot attached).
I wonder what might have gone wrong with my VPS that led to MQL5 denying access to it.
If you have any idea what might possibly give rise to the issue, please kindly share it.
Many thanks.
Cazz
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Due to being busy at work, I have left trading on on semi-auto pilot for 3 weeks (glad that they have been making profit).
BUT, when I tried to update recently, only to find out that I was prompted to buy.
What has gone wrong? Where have all the activations gone?
Anyone has similar issues?