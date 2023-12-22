MT5 optimization causing blue screen problem on windows 11

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Trying to do optimization (genetic/slow) on desktop computer. But it is causing random blue screen. I thought this is kind of CPU fault (since I see many blaming CPU for this on forums) and completed multiple stress tests, particularly on Cinebench. Stess test is being completed succesfully without any errors. What could be possible causing this? (My another guess is RAM, but not sure how verify it) 

Build:
CPU: i9 14900K
RAM: 64gb 4800Mhz
SSD: Samsung 980 PRO 1tb

Video:

https://youtube.com/shorts/GaTuieaEJgs?feature=share



[Deleted]  
JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV: Trying to do optimization (genetic/slow) on desktop computer. But it is causing random blue screen. I thought this is kind of CPU fault (since I see many blaming CPU for this on forums) and completed multiple stress tests, particularly on Cinebench. Stess test is being completed succesfully without any errors. What could be possible causing this? (My another guess is RAM, but not sure how verify it)

Please provide more technical details as explained in the following topic ... How to report technical issues?

Also, what form of compilation was applied to your EA being tested?


How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please provide more technical details as explained in the following topic ... How to report technical issues?

Also, what form of compilation was applied to your EA being tested?

Thanks for reply Fernando

I think it is not about compilation, because the error is still persist even with default EAs that comes with MT5 itself. (It is choosen X64 by default on meta editor)

Here are terminal logs:

2023.12.15 06:13:09.020 Terminal Tickmill MT5 Terminal x64 build 4098 started for Tickmill Ltd
2023.12.15 06:13:09.020 Terminal Windows 11 build 22621, 32 x Intel Core i9-14900K, AVX2, 56 / 63 Gb memory, 611 / 930 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+5
2023.12.15 06:13:09.020 Terminal C:\Users\Windows 11\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\29E91DA909EB4475AB204481D1C2CE7D

Also trying to do different stress tests on PC and none of them failed yet

[Deleted]  

Build 4098 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 4040 — New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4040: Improvements and fixes

Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.

So, please use your backups to restore your setup to build 4040 and only connect to broker provided accounts.

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4040: Improvements and fixes
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4040: Improvements and fixes
  • 2023.10.19
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023...
 
JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV:

Trying to do optimization (genetic/slow) on desktop computer. But it is causing random blue screen. I thought this is kind of CPU fault (since I see many blaming CPU for this on forums) and completed multiple stress tests, particularly on Cinebench. Stess test is being completed succesfully without any errors. What could be possible causing this? (My another guess is RAM, but not sure how verify it) 

Build:
CPU: i9 14900K
RAM: 64gb 4800Mhz
SSD: Samsung 980 PRO 1tb

Video:

https://youtube.com/shorts/GaTuieaEJgs?feature=share



Search Google or any search engine for "clock watchdog timeout".
 
JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV #:

Thanks for reply Fernando

I think it is not about compilation, because the error is still persist even with default EAs that comes with MT5 itself. (It is choosen X64 by default on meta editor)

Here are terminal logs:

Also trying to do different stress tests on PC and none of them failed yet

Your issue is windows problem. not mtx.

And if you have windows 11 version 23H2 or upgrade to 23H2, then that is the cause. The recent updates are giving me headache after headache.

90% of BSOD are caused by windows updates. You should "roll back" to windows before the update.

FYI i am jealous of your system. I wish i had it.
 
JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV:

Trying to do optimization (genetic/slow) on desktop computer. But it is causing random blue screen. I thought this is kind of CPU fault (since I see many blaming CPU for this on forums) and completed multiple stress tests, particularly on Cinebench. Stess test is being completed succesfully without any errors. What could be possible causing this? (My another guess is RAM, but not sure how verify it) 

Build:
CPU: i9 14900K
RAM: 64gb 4800Mhz
SSD: Samsung 980 PRO 1tb

Video:

https://youtube.com/shorts/GaTuieaEJgs?feature=share



Clock Watchdog Timeout Error in Windows: FIXED
Clock Watchdog Timeout Error in Windows: FIXED
Clock Watchdog Timeout Error in Windows: FIXED
  • 2023.09.05
  • Afam Onyimadu
  • www.nextofwindows.com
On Windows devices, the Clock Watchdog Timeout is a BSoD or Blue Screen of Death error that sometimes has a value of 0x00000101. Users will generally encounter this error when there are issues with the computer’s processor, stopping it from properly functioning. You may expect random and frequent computer crashes. Additionally, you may get the...
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Build 4098 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 4040 — New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4040: Improvements and fixes

Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.

So, please use your backups to restore your setup to build 4040 and only connect to broker provided accounts.

Just tried 4040 build, unfortunately same issue(

 
Revo Trades #:

Your issue is windows problem. not mtx.

And if you have windows 11 version 23H2 or upgrade to 23H2, then that is the cause. The recent updates are giving me headache after headache.

90% of BSOD are caused by windows updates. You should "roll back" to windows before the update.

FYI i am jealous of your system. I wish i had it.

It wasn't updated though. Anyways I will try to downgrade it. Thanks Revo.

 

Do you guys know similar programs like MT5? I have done different stress tests on cpu, ram and ssd.. They all passed. This problem only exists on mt5. But I am sure problem is not with MT5. Computer seller complaining about MT5, saying it is program issue. So now I am searching for similar programs that gives high usage as MT5. 

Following is the screenshot while one of the stress test programs running. It is running on full load without any problem. 


[Deleted]  
Revo Trades #:

Your issue is windows problem. not mtx.

And if you have windows 11 version 23H2 or upgrade to 23H2, then that is the cause. The recent updates are giving me headache after headache.

90% of BSOD are caused by windows updates. You should "roll back" to windows before the update.

FYI i am jealous of your system. I wish i had it.

I have been using 23H2 without any issue so far. Not sure what errors giving you headache. I had done a clean install since 23H2 is major upgrade. If you are jealous of 23H2 users i just want to inform you can still have it by disabling TPM (if its that what you dont have) using Rufus. I have recently done genetic / slow optimization but my system is Laptop, so maybe it could be related to hardware but not sure.

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