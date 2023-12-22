MT5 optimization causing blue screen problem on windows 11 - page 2
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Do you guys know similar programs like MT5? I have done different stress tests on cpu, ram and ssd.. They all passed. This problem only exists on mt5. But I am sure problem is not with MT5. Computer seller complaining about MT5, saying it is program issue. So now I am searching for similar programs that gives high usage as MT5.
Following is the screenshot while one of the stress test programs running. It is running on full load without any problem.
Did you do what I suggested and Sergey provided you a link ?
Trying to do optimization (genetic/slow) on desktop computer. But it is causing random blue screen. I thought this is kind of CPU fault (since I see many blaming CPU for this on forums) and completed multiple stress tests, particularly on Cinebench. Stess test is being completed succesfully without any errors. What could be possible causing this? (My another guess is RAM, but not sure how verify it)
Build:
CPU: i9 14900K
RAM: 64gb 4800Mhz
SSD: Samsung 980 PRO 1tb
Video:
https://youtube.com/shorts/GaTuieaEJgs?feature=share
The CLOCK_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT error usually means your overclock is not stable, and part of the CPU is locking up, resulting in a partial freeze followed a couple seconds later by this BSOD resetting the system. Cinebench is a rather easy load; I would suggest stress testing with OCCT, using the Small+Extreme+Variable setting. This is typically the hardest test, pulling the highest CPU current possible. If that passes a few minutes without issue, try again with Large+Extreme+Variable; this test is also hard, but works the memory controller more and tends to run higher all-core clocks due to a lower core load. Your CPU can register "100%" load in Task Manager, but the instructions being executed during such a load make a big difference in the amount of stress the CPU experiences, and Cinebench is a rather easy load compared to lots of AVX2 instructions in a tight loop inside the CPU's cache. Hopefully you will be able to either detect CPU errors or quickly replicate the freezing issue outside of MetaTrader 5.
At the end of the day, you have a nice, overclockable CPU; you will need to adjust your BIOS settings in order to make it stable under the complicated loads that MetaTester can generate. The problem is not Windows 11, nor is it MetaTrader 5; your overclock is not stable and it needs to be adjusted. Perhaps you think you are not overclocking the CPU; most motherboards suitable for such a CPU (e.g. ones using the Z690/Z790 chipset) will automatically overclock it somewhat on default settings. I frequently find that systems that were stable under synthetic test loads can still run into stability or error issues when running MetaTester simulations or compiling code, respectively. It just means you have to dial speeds back a bit, voltages up a bit, or power/amp limits back a bit.
I have been using 23H2 without any issue so far. Not sure what errors giving you headache. I had done a clean install since 23H2 is major upgrade. If you are jealous of 23H2 users i just want to inform you can still have it by disabling TPM (if its that what you dont have) using Rufus. I have recently done genetic / slow optimization but my system is Laptop, so maybe it could be related to hardware but not sure.
yes. i use rufus, even at work. The 23H2 is giving lots of BSODs, mostly related to older programs that were installed before the 23H2 upgrade was done, but it also happens after installing an older program that uses older driver files that have to loaded at winblows startup.
Do you guys know similar programs like MT5? I have done different stress tests on cpu, ram and ssd.. They all passed. This problem only exists on mt5. But I am sure problem is not with MT5. Computer seller complaining about MT5, saying it is program issue. So now I am searching for similar programs that gives high usage as MT5.
Following is the screenshot while one of the stress test programs running. It is running on full load without any problem.
i am unsure if your system is overclocked, is it? if so, then while at 100% cpu usage, suggests that your overclock is unstable.
No mater how much stress tests you do, there is no guarantee that an overclock is good.
One thing that you might consider is your computer cooling. Even if your system is not overclocked, you might require an aftermarket cooling solution for that cpu.
The biggest issue I find with peeps who have such jaw dropping cpus, is that they put them into a small ITX case or surround the cpu with a huge graphics card and a radiator on the otherside of the cpu, with both blocking any airflow from getting to or away from the cpu.
I have been using 23H2 without any issue so far. Not sure what errors giving you headache. I had done a clean install since 23H2 is major upgrade. If you are jealous of 23H2 users i just want to inform you can still have it by disabling TPM (if its that what you dont have) using Rufus. I have recently done genetic / slow optimization but my system is Laptop, so maybe it could be related to hardware but not sure.
suggestion: disable the Oland in mt5. Try the same optimisation. It is possible the mt5 test might not even start, but if it does, then see if you get the BSOD or some of the cores stop after disabling the OLand.
If doing this works, then your issue might be the graphics card is getting too hot. But there's no way to prove it without removing your gfx card, and trying the same test again.
but you did not respond to alain or sergey's posts. Try those things - also. I use the sfc method several times a day for BSODS, but it is great for repairing winblows, however, it rarely fixes what caused the issue. The breaking of winblows is often a side effect of something else, like over heating or an old driver that winblows has decided suddenly -- that after several months of using this driver without any issues; suddenly changes its mind after an update -- that that driver is now incompatable. This often causes overheating and/or the BSOD; and often both happen and it is impossible which caused what; the overheating caused the BSOD or the BSOD caused the overheating, and restarts winblows, and the system is still too hot, so it becomes an un ending circle until you dont know what happend first: the overheating or the BSOD -- of which is important to know the sequence of which these happen.
But i think it is quite clear that your issues are hardware, and not mtx problem, just as you, yourself seem to have suggested in a couple of your own posts, so this will be the last msg i will post. I do not think it is appropriate to further this discussion which is non mtx related. If you want to send me a pm for further suggestions, then please do send me a pm.
The CLOCK_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT error usually means your overclock is not stable, and part of the CPU is locking up, resulting in a partial freeze followed a couple seconds later by this BSOD resetting the system. Cinebench is a rather easy load; I would suggest stress testing with OCCT, using the Small+Extreme+Variable setting. This is typically the hardest test, pulling the highest CPU current possible. If that passes a few minutes without issue, try again with Large+Extreme+Variable; this test is also hard, but works the memory controller more and tends to run higher all-core clocks due to a lower core load. Your CPU can register "100%" load in Task Manager, but the instructions being executed during such a load make a big difference in the amount of stress the CPU experiences, and Cinebench is a rather easy load compared to lots of AVX2 instructions in a tight loop inside the CPU's cache. Hopefully you will be able to either detect CPU errors or quickly replicate the freezing issue outside of MetaTrader 5.
At the end of the day, you have a nice, overclockable CPU; you will need to adjust your BIOS settings in order to make it stable under the complicated loads that MetaTester can generate. The problem is not Windows 11, nor is it MetaTrader 5; your overclock is not stable and it needs to be adjusted. Perhaps you think you are not overclocking the CPU; most motherboards suitable for such a CPU (e.g. ones using the Z690/Z790 chipset) will automatically overclock it somewhat on default settings. I frequently find that systems that were stable under synthetic test loads can still run into stability or error issues when running MetaTester simulations or compiling code, respectively. It just means you have to dial speeds back a bit, voltages up a bit, or power/amp limits back a bit.
I agree a 100% with Shalem. The issue is your CPUs core clock speed.
I had a similar issue any many BSOD during optimizations with my 16-core Ryzen 5950X, and the reason was that I ran all cores at the same speed of 3.8 GHz. It worked fine with regular workflows, but crashed when running optimizations.
Then I used a different pre-defined and more balanced Mainboard profile, and since then, I no longer experienced any BSOD at all. It works 100% doing 100,000 test runs in 14 hours at stable temperatures below 70 degree.
All the best and Happy Holidays
Daniel
I agree a 100% with Shalem. The issue is your CPUs core clock speed.
I had a similar issue any many BSOD during optimizations with my 16-core Ryzen 5950X, and the reason was that I ran all cores at the same speed of 3.8 GHz. It worked fine with regular workflows, but crashed when running optimizations.
Then I used a different pre-defined and more balanced Mainboard profile, and since then, I no longer experienced any BSOD at all. It works 100% doing 100,000 test runs in 14 hours at stable temperatures below 70 degree.
All the best and Happy Holidays
Daniel
I recommend using the Ryzen Master app and the "Curve Optimizer" option. That makes each core to be optimized both in speed and temperature.