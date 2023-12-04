Issue Regarding Deleted Signal Provider Profile and Subscription
I faced an unexpected problem with the Signal Provider profile named Sanz, whom I recently subscribed to four days ago. The Signal Provider's profile, previously accessible via this link: [https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2087632?source=Site+Signals+MT5+Tile+All], exhibited a commendable track record of 37 weeks of active performance with positive numbers.
However, an unexpected and concerning incident occurred recently. The Signal Provider, Sanz, opened 14 GBPUSD sell positions and subsequently had his account deleted from the MQL5 portal. Attempts to access the Signal Provider's MQL5 page resulted in an error message indicating, "Unfortunately, the signal is not found in our database. The signal you requested has probably been deleted."
As a consequence of the Signal Provider's deletion, the open positions that were previously synchronized ceased to exist, and the Signal Provider was disconnected from my MT5 account due to its non-existence.
I seek clarification on several crucial points:
1. What happens to open positions when a Signal Provider is deleted from the MQL5 platform? Do these positions get closed automatically?
2. In such events, does it mean that open trades are left open indefinitely as the Signal service no longer exists, and no further synchronization will happen for this Signal?
3. Considering that my signals were being directly executed on VPS, how would I have been informed about such occurrences, particularly given that I wasn't actively monitoring the situation?
The sudden disappearance of the Signal Provider and the associated disruptions have caused considerable inconvenience and financial implications.
- Copy of signal
- Lost connection to Signal Server
- Trades generated in mt4 account that were not set by signal provider
When a signal is deleted any open copied positions are left unattended and you need to manage/close them yourself.
After that point there is no connection or synchronization with the signal, since it doesn't exist anymore.
Unfortunately there is no notification of such events and you must always keep a close eye to the signal you are copying and/or the signal provider you are following.
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