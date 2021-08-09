Charts not updating
Does anyone else have this problem?
Please provide us with information about what server (broker) you connect to (What is written in the "Server" field in the window that appears when you open "File -> Login" menu?).
And could you say me, please, what build of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal you use.
Does anyone else have this problem?
Please provide us with information about what server (broker) you connect to (What is written in the "Server" field in the window that appears when you open "File -> Login" menu?).
And could you say me, please, what build of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal you use.
Server is Metaquotes-demo
Build is 193
The problem happened about 3 hours ago, but data is flowing better now, and the charts are updating again. The connection to the feed keeps dropping out even though my internet connection remains connected all the time.
Thankyou, tatyana
- It's the weekend. The market is closed and Broker's servers are probably down. FX opens in 75 minutes.
- Have you opened an account with a broker?
- It's the weekend. The market is closed and Broker's servers are probably down. FX opens in 75 minutes.
- Have you opened an account with a broker?
I have the same problem om my laptop. Today is Thursday 15h47. 20 March 2021. The market is open. It last updated on Wednesday. It has not updated for a week.
Close this chart.
And connect your Metatrader to your broker's (trading) account.
Because the charts, price on the chart and the symbols to trade are related to the broker.
Connected:
Disconnected:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.12 16:01Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
4. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. MetaTrader 4 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
7. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
8. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
9. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
today is the 9th my charts say its the 5th why doesnt it update the day , every chart i open shows the same the 5th .. its crazy ive refreshed i looked at the server time nothing that has changed or i did i stopped on friday and monday go to trade but the dates are still showing fridays date .. strange any suggestions i did all the trouble shoots before i posted this exhausted all avenues , broker support couldnt help either ..
Because the charts and the price on the charts are related to the brokers only.
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Does anyone else have this problem?