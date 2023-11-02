Why there is not a MTF HULL ?
The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull is very well know and you can find the equations all over the Internet.
Here is the official explanation — Alan Hull - How to reduce lag in a moving average
- alanhull.com
Actually your search was not thorough enough. There are at least two MTF implementations that can apply the Hull moving average.
All I did was search for the the keywords "Hull MTF" in the CodeBase ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_codebase
As for the Market, at least one was found ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_market
Mladen Rakic, 2016.10.31 15:07Averages indicator, which contains 18 types of averages available.
Mladen Rakic, 2016.10.31 09:47A version that adds some averages not supported by built in standard types to the collection of averages in one single file.
Actually your search was not thorough enough. There are at least two MTF implementations that can apply the Hull moving average.
All I did was search for the the keywords "Hull MTF" in the CodeBase ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_codebase
As for the Market, at least one was found ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_market
Forgot to do this earlier!
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
They seem to be functioning just fine for me ...
Why do you say "for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator"?
No it does not
None of then works correctly
1° they don´t work if you use a low time frame and a high MA tima Frame Ex T2 with a Hull un T5
These are both V1 (14) (solid) and V2 (21) (dash) indicator in current Time Frame for
This is what happen if the Hull time frame change to 5 minutes
But if you change the window time frame from 2M to 1H (for exemplo) you maybe think it works
You just need to place a Normal Hull in the same time frame to see that v1 just printe the current time frame for Hull
And for V2 it "looks like" work (5 minutes for up Times 1 Hour)
But no if I use a 5 minutes Hull in a 2 minutes Time Frame
SO
This is the The MTF_MA Indicator
An 9 Period Exponetial in H1 placed in a M2
The Hull indicator don´t is able to do this
Fhmartins #: No it does not . None of then works correctly
1° they don´t work if you use a low time frame and a high MA tima Frame Ex T2 with a Hull un T5
These are both V1 (14) (solid) and V2 (21) (dash) indicator in current Time Frame for
This is what happen if the Hull time frame change to 5 minutes
But if you change the window time frame from 2M to 1H (for exemplo) you maybe think it works
You just need to place a Normal Hull in the same time frame to see that v1 just printe the current time frame for Hull
And for V2 it "looks like" work (5 minutes for up Times 1 Hour)
But no if I use a 5 minutes Hull in a 2 minutes Time Frame
SO
Ok, then either code it yourself or hire someone to code it for you!
No one here is obligated to code one for you for free.
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There is MA, DEMA, ZERO LAG, JMA (even Bollinger , Dochian and etc ) Multi Time Frame MT5 indicators
But when you look for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator.
Anyone could give me a tecnical (good) explanation whay !