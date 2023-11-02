Why there is not a MTF HULL ?

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Why there is not a MTF HULL MT5 inidicator ?
There is MA, DEMA, ZERO LAG, JMA (even Bollinger , Dochian and etc ) Multi Time Frame MT5 indicators
But when you look for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator.
Anyone could give me a tecnical (good) explanation whay ! 
 
Good evening. 
Interesting note. 
If you have a good calculation formula, I might be interested in doing this indicator
[Deleted]  
Fhmartins: Why there is not a MTF HULL MT5 inidicator ?

Obviously because no-one thought to code one!

Fhmartins: Anyone could give me a technical (good) explanation why ! 

There is no technical reason. Simply, no one felt the need to make one.

EDIT: Please refer to my post #5.

[Deleted]  
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy #: If you have a good calculation formula, I might be interested in doing this indicator

The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull is very well know and you can find the equations all over the Internet.

Here is the official explanation — Alan Hull - How to reduce lag in a moving average

Alan Hull - How to reduce lag in a moving average
  • alanhull.com
Hull Moving Average (HMA). Traditional moving averages lag the price activity. But with some clever mathematics the lag can be minimized. Here's how!
 
It looks like there are codes available in codebase then.

 I'm on my smartphone.

 I can't judge the code and check that it's the right formula that's being applied
[Deleted]  
Fhmartins: Why there is not a MTF HULL MT5 inidicator ? There is MA, DEMA, ZERO LAG, JMA (even Bollinger , Dochian and etc ) Multi Time Frame MT5 indicators. But when you look for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator. Anyone could give me a tecnical (good) explanation whay ! 

Actually your search was not thorough enough. There are at least two MTF implementations that can apply the Hull moving average.

All I did was search for the the keywords "Hull MTF" in the CodeBase ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_codebase

Code Base

Averages MTF V2

Mladen Rakic, 2016.10.31 15:07

Averages indicator, which contains 18 types of averages available.

Code Base

Averages MTF

Mladen Rakic, 2016.10.31 09:47

A version that adds some averages not supported by built in standard types to the collection of averages in one single file.
As for the Market, at least one was found ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_market
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Actually your search was not thorough enough. There are at least two MTF implementations that can apply the Hull moving average.

All I did was search for the the keywords "Hull MTF" in the CodeBase ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_codebase

As for the Market, at least one was found ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Hull%20MTF&module=mql5_module_market
But when you look for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator.
[Deleted]  
Fhmartins #: But when you look for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator.

They seem to be functioning just fine for me ...



Why do you say "for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator"?

[Deleted]  

Forgot to do this earlier!

Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

They seem to be functioning just fine for me ...



Why do you say "for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator"?

No it does not 
None of then works correctly
1° they don´t work if you use a low time frame and a high MA tima Frame Ex T2 with a Hull un T5


These are both V1 (14) (solid) and V2 (21) (dash) indicator in current Time Frame for  



This is what happen if the Hull time frame change to 5 minutes


But if you change the window time frame from 2M to 1H (for exemplo) you maybe think it works




You just need to place a Normal Hull in the same time frame to see that v1 just printe the current time frame for Hull


And for V2 it "looks like" work (5 minutes for up Times 1 Hour)


But no if I use a 5 minutes Hull in a 2 minutes Time Frame



SO

 "for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator"


This is the The MTF_MA Indicator 
An 9 Period Exponetial in H1 placed in a M2
The Hull indicator don´t is able to do this

[Deleted]  

Fhmartins #: No it does not . None of then works correctly

1° they don´t work if you use a low time frame and a high MA tima Frame Ex T2 with a Hull un T5

These are both V1 (14) (solid) and V2 (21) (dash) indicator in current Time Frame for  

This is what happen if the Hull time frame change to 5 minutes

But if you change the window time frame from 2M to 1H (for exemplo) you maybe think it works

You just need to place a Normal Hull in the same time frame to see that v1 just printe the current time frame for Hull

And for V2 it "looks like" work (5 minutes for up Times 1 Hour)

But no if I use a 5 minutes Hull in a 2 minutes Time Frame

SO

 "for Hull is imposible to find a funtional indicator"

Ok, then either code it yourself or hire someone to code it for you!

No one here is obligated to code one for you for free.

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