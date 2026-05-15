MT5 Causing Crash on MacOS Sonoma 14.0 - page 2

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zm7 #:

Thank you Sergey, my wine version is up to date and I am still experiencing crashes. I will try and message them.

Hi, did u get a solution? I updated my macbook to sonoma and mt5 is crashing and restarting computer with kernel panic error. I dont know how to fix it. I was using my mt5 without any problem. I dont have wine in my computer. Do i need to install it?
 

This is also happening to me. Do MetaQuotes watch the forum, or can we all submit bug reports to them to show them the issue (or maybe to Wine?).


Very frustrating, full crash and reboot every day without fail.

 
I fixed one issue and walked straight into this one... Would love to see an update for this. Seems to be affecting a lot of Mac users. If anyone has found a solution, please post in this thread. Thanks! 
 
Hi, 
I have the same problem: everything uptodate, but the laptop (MacBook Pro) become very hot after an hour and/or freezes.
Reistall everything, after all the other thing the says the Service Desk is frustrating, you lose much time and seems only a try…
Ah: at the first opening (and now) all my custom indicators (bought) disappeared.
 
silvioit #:
h: at the first opening (and now) all my custom indicators (bought) disappeared.
Indicators from the Market?

Use this suggestion:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Download MetaTrader 5 for macOS and Linux

Sergey Golubev, 2024.02.17 19:16

Your purchases are listed on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/silvioit/market
so you can fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password and download your purchases from "My Purchases" from Metatrader (on the same way as we all are doing for example).

If it is the other custom indicators (from this forum, from CodeBase, etc) - download them from the Storage using MetaEditor:

Storage


 
zm7 #:

Thank you Sergey, my wine version is up to date and I am still experiencing crashes. I will try and message them.


Hi, I am facing the same issue. Have you resolved this problem by any chance? 
 

I guess I found the Problem, but not 100% sure and possibly the broker has also an effect. I think the crashes appearing when MT5 is running on macOS and positions gets manually opened/closed or limit orders are manually set/modified on the MT5 phone app (iOS in my case). I guess there is a problem than with syncing. Also possible that the phone and MacBook were connected to different wifi's. cant remember.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/496031/page2#comment_59751013

Anybody faces also crashes of MT5 in macOS ?
Anybody faces also crashes of MT5 in macOS ?
  • 2025.09.26
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, hope I find here a solution for my problem. I use MT5 on macOS 15.7 on a MacBook Air and get from time to time pink screen...
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