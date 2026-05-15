MT5 Causing Crash on MacOS Sonoma 14.0 - page 2
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Thank you Sergey, my wine version is up to date and I am still experiencing crashes. I will try and message them.
This is also happening to me. Do MetaQuotes watch the forum, or can we all submit bug reports to them to show them the issue (or maybe to Wine?).
Very frustrating, full crash and reboot every day without fail.
h: at the first opening (and now) all my custom indicators (bought) disappeared.
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Sergey Golubev, 2024.02.17 19:16Your purchases are listed on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/silvioit/market
so you can fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password and download your purchases from "My Purchases" from Metatrader (on the same way as we all are doing for example).
If it is the other custom indicators (from this forum, from CodeBase, etc) - download them from the Storage using MetaEditor:
Thank you Sergey, my wine version is up to date and I am still experiencing crashes. I will try and message them.
Hi, I am facing the same issue. Have you resolved this problem by any chance?
I guess I found the Problem, but not 100% sure and possibly the broker has also an effect. I think the crashes appearing when MT5 is running on macOS and positions gets manually opened/closed or limit orders are manually set/modified on the MT5 phone app (iOS in my case). I guess there is a problem than with syncing. Also possible that the phone and MacBook were connected to different wifi's. cant remember.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/496031/page2#comment_59751013