What made you want to become a trader?

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What is the reason?
 
Rijal:
What is the reason?

The government

[Deleted]  
Rijal:
What is the reason?

I believe in maths based supply and demand concepts, if price has created supply it has to create demand now or later. Mean reversion and Martingale fascinated me towards becoming a trader when i knew that technical analysis can overcome with math concepts and watching chart is also not required, You can start trading any time without waiting for signals if you follow up math concepts.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

The government

😅Yes, maybe that's one reason
 
Arpit T #:

I believe in maths based supply and demand concepts, if price has created supply it has to create demand now or later. Mean reversion and Martingale fascinated me towards becoming a trader when i knew that technical analysis can overcome with math concepts and watching chart is also not required, You can start trading any time without waiting for signals if you follow up math concepts.

very amazing reason
 
Hello. 
I believe in the identification of noise, the excess that can be above and below supports and resistances. 

It's very difficult, but once these principles are well identified, you can buy at the low, to actually sell at the high with a good trend system
 
Arpit T #:

I believe in maths based supply and demand concepts, if price has created supply it has to create demand now or later. 
...

Yes, I agree with you :)

 
For me it was books such as Market Wizards by Jack D. Schwager that made me ralise first and foremost you can beat the markets.
Also, i see on MQL5 Signals section there are traders on MQL5 who are also beating the markets and making that nice consistant long term profits and 
making regular tidy withdrawals.
 
And generally i like coding and researching various trading concepts that i can then test through using code to vefiry they genuinely work. 

As i do think theres a trick you can decieve yourself into seeing something that isnt really there when backtesting manually. 
As you know what it means to find a true trading system. Financial freedom. Right? But like i said its also a challenge to find decent systems.

But they are out there in amongst systems that might not work long term.

 
Arpit T #:

I believe in maths based supply and demand concepts, if price has created supply it has to create demand now or later. Mean reversion and Martingale fascinated me towards becoming a trader when i knew that technical analysis can overcome with math concepts and watching chart is also not required, You can start trading any time without waiting for signals if you follow up math concepts.

I'm also fascinated by the link between math, statistical measure, and the financial markets. I'm more interested though in the quantitative algos rather than martingale
 

I only paid attention to this world in the last year. I had been told, always stay away from trading. That's why I'm trading. 

The Possiblities, The opportunity for creativity, The Community :-)

 
Conor Mcnamara #:

.... I had been told, always stay away from trading. That's why I'm trading
The Possiblities, The opportunity for creativity, The Community :-)

haha.. 

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