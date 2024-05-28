What made you want to become a trader?
What is the reason?
The government
What is the reason?
I believe in maths based supply and demand concepts, if price has created supply it has to create demand now or later. Mean reversion and Martingale fascinated me towards becoming a trader when i knew that technical analysis can overcome with math concepts and watching chart is also not required, You can start trading any time without waiting for signals if you follow up math concepts.
I believe in maths based supply and demand concepts, if price has created supply it has to create demand now or later. Mean reversion and Martingale fascinated me towards becoming a trader when i knew that technical analysis can overcome with math concepts and watching chart is also not required, You can start trading any time without waiting for signals if you follow up math concepts.
very amazing reason
But they are out there in amongst systems that might not work long term.
I believe in maths based supply and demand concepts, if price has created supply it has to create demand now or later. Mean reversion and Martingale fascinated me towards becoming a trader when i knew that technical analysis can overcome with math concepts and watching chart is also not required, You can start trading any time without waiting for signals if you follow up math concepts.
I only paid attention to this world in the last year. I had been told, always stay away from trading. That's why I'm trading.
The Possiblities, The opportunity for creativity, The Community :-)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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