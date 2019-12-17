identification of trend changes using trend line

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hello master trader.

Recently I learned trading strategy using trend line but I have difficult to identify trend.

and that I want to ask. how to identify trend changes using trend line.

as shown below

the picture above is an example of a scenario for a trend change.

of the two images above which are valid trends that show the most likely trend changes


thank

 
Ali irwan: of the two images above which are valid trends that show the most likely trend changes

Neither. I see a symmetrical and descending triangles. Could be either direction.


 
Ali irwan:

hello master trader.

Recently I learned trading strategy using trend line but I have difficult to identify trend.

and that I want to ask. how to identify trend changes using trend line.

as shown below

the picture above is an example of a scenario for a trend change.

of the two images above which are valid trends that show the most likely trend changes


thank

Don't use the word " master trader ", you must say " Hello traders it more preferable ".

Funny enough we are always learner and will always be learner in this trading business :-)

image 1, after a super down trend when it displayed that shape, its likely to go up.

image 2, after super up trend, if it displayed that shape, it will have two option, either carries with the up trend or proceed with a down trend.

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Don't use the word " master trader ", you must say " Hello traders it more preferable ".

Funny enough we are always learner and will always be learner in this trading business :-)

image 1, after a super down trend when it displayed that shape, its likely to go up.

image 2, after super up trend, if it displayed that shape, it will have two option, either carries with the up trend or proceed with a down trend.

thank you for your answers.

  means in the picture

1. indicating the direction of the trend is still up

2. shows the direction of the trend is down


is that what you mean. Sorry

 
whroeder1:

Neither. I see a symmetrical and descending triangles. Could be either direction.


Thank you friend.

whether from the 2 images above have not shown any trend change.

 
Ali irwan:

thank you for your answers.

  means in the picture

1. indicating the direction of the trend is still up

2. shows the direction of the trend is down


is that what you mean. Sorry

Yes.

but image 2 has two option to go, either going up or down.

You still need to read a lot about swing trading and break out channels it will help you with the kind of trading style which you have learn 

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Yes.

but image 2 has two option to go, either going up or down.

You still need to read a lot about swing trading and break out channels it will help you with the kind of trading style which you have learn 

Thank you friend

I just learned trendline in 6 weeks, hopefully I can follow your footsteps

regards

 
Hi Ali..i'm also learning about forex trend..but we can't justify the next move is up or down especially when the market in a sideways. 
 
It's 50-50.just work on your money management
 
Might also be worth changing time frame to see if the trend is clearer there.
 

Trendlines can only define end of trend, not the beginning. Fractals + Alligator is your best option for catching the beginning. First fractal taken outside Alligator shows direction, a Fractal against the Alligator is the best entry. Before a good move Fractals look like a stairway at one side of blue Alligator line. Strong directional bars ("marubozu") confirm the breakouts, x4 timeframe should point in same direction. If there are too many Fractals you need bigger timeframe.

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