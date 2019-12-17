identification of trend changes using trend line
Neither. I see a symmetrical and descending triangles. Could be either direction.
hello master trader.
Recently I learned trading strategy using trend line but I have difficult to identify trend.
and that I want to ask. how to identify trend changes using trend line.
as shown below
the picture above is an example of a scenario for a trend change.
of the two images above which are valid trends that show the most likely trend changes
thank
Don't use the word " master trader ", you must say " Hello traders it more preferable ".
Funny enough we are always learner and will always be learner in this trading business :-)
image 1, after a super down trend when it displayed that shape, its likely to go up.
image 2, after super up trend, if it displayed that shape, it will have two option, either carries with the up trend or proceed with a down trend.
Don't use the word " master trader ", you must say " Hello traders it more preferable ".
Funny enough we are always learner and will always be learner in this trading business :-)
image 1, after a super down trend when it displayed that shape, its likely to go up.
image 2, after super up trend, if it displayed that shape, it will have two option, either carries with the up trend or proceed with a down trend.
thank you for your answers.
means in the picture
1. indicating the direction of the trend is still up
2. shows the direction of the trend is down
is that what you mean. Sorry
Neither. I see a symmetrical and descending triangles. Could be either direction.
Thank you friend.
whether from the 2 images above have not shown any trend change.
thank you for your answers.
means in the picture
1. indicating the direction of the trend is still up
2. shows the direction of the trend is down
is that what you mean. Sorry
Yes.
but image 2 has two option to go, either going up or down.
You still need to read a lot about swing trading and break out channels it will help you with the kind of trading style which you have learn
Yes.
but image 2 has two option to go, either going up or down.
You still need to read a lot about swing trading and break out channels it will help you with the kind of trading style which you have learn
Thank you friend
I just learned trendline in 6 weeks, hopefully I can follow your footsteps
regards
Trendlines can only define end of trend, not the beginning. Fractals + Alligator is your best option for catching the beginning. First fractal taken outside Alligator shows direction, a Fractal against the Alligator is the best entry. Before a good move Fractals look like a stairway at one side of blue Alligator line. Strong directional bars ("marubozu") confirm the breakouts, x4 timeframe should point in same direction. If there are too many Fractals you need bigger timeframe.
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hello master trader.
Recently I learned trading strategy using trend line but I have difficult to identify trend.
and that I want to ask. how to identify trend changes using trend line.
as shown below
the picture above is an example of a scenario for a trend change.
of the two images above which are valid trends that show the most likely trend changes
thank