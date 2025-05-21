I am not allowed to withdraw funds?
You need to wait for this additional verification to be completed, you may contact the Service Desk about it.
17th September 2023 ?. How many times did you contact service desk ? . I notice you are from Uganda it might be flagged for extra compliance due to your region .
Contact them again with this message
Subject: Payout Verification Delay Since September 2023
Hello, I am a verified seller from Uganda and have been unable to withdraw my earnings since September 2023 due to the “Further Verification Needed” message. I have already submitted my documents and need a clear update on what is still pending. Please advise what further steps are required to resolve this delay.
Thank you,
[Your MQL5 username]
That's not too long for this additional verification. After this, before you can withdraw you will have to chose between SMS and Telegram Bot verification. Personally, I found that Telegram Bot verification work best while the SMS couldn't reach my phone number, it could be the problem of mobile carrier.
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Good day dear reader, I sold a product in MQL5 market but have not been allowed to withdraw since 17th September 2023.
First, they locked the access for 7days; then, when the 7days were done, posted this message(below)...
Question: How long will this take?? Who do I ask?? Mql5 have no contacts??