I am not allowed to withdraw funds?

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Good day dear reader, I sold a product in MQL5 market but have not been allowed to withdraw since 17th September 2023.

First, they locked the access for 7days; then, when the 7days were done, posted this message(below)...

Question: How long will this take?? Who do I ask?? Mql5 have no contacts??

not able to withdraw

 
You need to wait for this additional verification to be completed, you may contact the Service Desk about it.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
You need to wait for this additional verification to be completed, you may contact the Service Desk about it.

Thanks for the reply. Will wait, just that i dont know how long it takes.

 
Busingye Tusasirwe #:

Thanks for the reply. Will wait, just that i dont know how long it takes.

How long did you wait? Will they solve anything for you?
 

17th September 2023  ?. How many times did you contact service desk ? . I notice you are from Uganda it might be flagged for extra compliance due to your region .

Contact them again  with this message 


Subject: Payout Verification Delay Since September 2023


Hello, I am a verified seller from Uganda and have been unable to withdraw my earnings since September 2023 due to the “Further Verification Needed” message. I have already submitted my documents and need a clear update on what is still pending. Please advise what further steps are required to resolve this delay.


Thank you,

[Your MQL5 username]

 
That's not too long for this additional verification. After this, before you can withdraw you will have to chose between SMS and Telegram Bot verification. Personally, I found that Telegram Bot verification work best while the SMS couldn't reach my phone number, it could be the problem of mobile carrier. 
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