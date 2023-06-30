my strat tester is showing bollinger bands but my EA doesnt have bollinger bands
pebs85: how do i remove these? My default.tpl doenst have bb, My tester.tpl doenst have bb,My source code doesnt have bb, but my EA is showing bbs which makes it difficult to see the zigzag ea im using
Its not "Bollinger Bands". Its the Lowest Bid (green line) and Highest Ask (red line).
However, I don't think you can remove them.
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how do i remove these?
My default.tpl doenst have bb
My tester.tpl doenst have bb
My source code doesnt have bb
but my EA is showing bbs which makes it difficult to see the zigzag ea im using