my strat tester is showing bollinger bands but my EA doesnt have bollinger bands

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how do i remove these?


My default.tpl doenst have bb
My tester.tpl doenst have bb

My source code doesnt have bb


but my EA is showing bbs which makes it difficult to see the zigzag ea im using



[Deleted]  
pebs85: how do i remove these? My default.tpl doenst have bb, My tester.tpl doenst have bb,My source code doesnt have bb, but my EA is showing bbs which makes it difficult to see the zigzag ea im using

Its not "Bollinger Bands". Its the Lowest Bid (green line) and Highest Ask (red line).

However, I don't think you can remove them.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Its not "Bollinger Bands". Its the Lowest Bid (green line) and Highest Ask (red line).

However, I don't think you can remove them.

Oh… now I understand!
Thanks 
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