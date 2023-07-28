Loss 2 activations on the same VPS
Activation is per software per hardware (and per forum username, and per different authorization methods' login).
The activation can not be added in individual basis.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov, 2019.05.27 19:08
Hello,
Each product has at least 5 activations that can be used in case of hardware failure, re-installation of OS, installation on a wrong PC. That is enough for a normal personal use.
In case there is a huge Windows update coming, we add an additional activation for all purchased products beforehand. We don't add activations personally - they are not provided, and it is not possible physically.
Example: Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) causes saved MetaTrader passwords to become invalid
Activation is per software per hardware (and per forum username, and per different authorization methods' login).
The activation can not be added in individual basis.
Ok. Now I know that it's impossible to add activation individually.
But I do need to add that I'm using the same VPS, the same hardware (and software, since there's no major window update in between activation), and the same username/authorization method. Still, it cost me two activations.
You should ask someone to check why's this happening and potentially fix it.
Activation is per software per hardware (and per forum username, and per different authorization methods' login)
If you are using external VPS and you lost two activations on same MT4 (or same MT5) so it may be the following:
- VPS provider changed something in his server with VPS'ses (hardware),
- or he changed/improved/etc in the Windows of the server or on the VPS,
- or you used different authorization method.
I do not know any other cases/situations about why additional activation should be lost.
And I do not think someone from MetaQuotes will check and investigate it on some external VPS which was managed by other company and other people for example.
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It is not an exotic situation with external VPS providers (because they can install or improve anything they want ... - because it is their computers for example):
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi, I have loss 2 activation for Perceptrader AI MT5 when install the EA on 2 terminal the same VPS. The VPS IP: 212.102.52.196:42014
1st activation: 24th July
2nd activation: 26th July
Please give me back 1 activation.
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The same thing happened when I was trying to install Evening Scalper Pro MT5 on a new terminal (17th July) in this VPS IP: 38.132.108.14:42014
I have already activated Evening Scalper Pro MT5 in this VPS and running the EA on several terminal for a very long time. Please also give me back 1 activation.
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Both VPS're running Windows Server 2022 Standard with regular weekend security update. There's no major update recently as far as I can recall.
If you need anymore information please ask, I'll try to provide them as much as I could.