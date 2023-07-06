Virtual Hosting: 6483177 failed to get status for 6483177 failed to execute command
You can find your status of MQL5 VPS from this webpage:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
- www.mql5.com
You can find your status of MQL5 VPS from this webpage:
I tried to restarted and it gave me an error
I tried to restarted and it gave me an error
You can try to start it directly from Metatrader:
login to trading account (which is associated with this MQL5 VPS because this VPS is per trading account) and
provide synchronization/migration.
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Read this thread about what to do:
Unable to start MQL5 VPS
- 2021.06.10
- www.mql5.com
You can try to start it directly from Metatrader:
login to trading account (which is associated with this MQL5 VPS because this VPS is per trading account) and
provide synchronization/migration.
--------------------
Read this thread about what to do:
Unable to start MQL5 VPS
Thanks for your reply Sergey.. I tried all and I even changed the server and I'm still having the same error
2023.07.05 22:02:48.601 Virtual Hosting: 6483177 failed to get status for 6483177 failed to execute command
Thanks for your reply Sergey.. I tried all and I even changed the server and I'm still having the same error
2023.07.05 22:02:48.601 Virtual Hosting: 6483177 failed to get status for 6483177 failed to execute command
You should find the reason for this error (because you only know all the technical data and you only know what you tried and so on).
I can make a suggestions only, for example:
- check Community tab - you should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password; your forum login is abdullaaa and not your email (because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abdullaaa );
- make sure that you are not using any external VPS to connect to this MQL5 VPS (because some external VPS may be banned from the services);
- make sure that your trading account (trading server) is fully associated with the one you subscribed to MQL5 VPS to - check the trading account number and the trading server in Metatrader and compare it with this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
- start migration/synchronization of the chart(s) with EA(s) attached for example (because the migration/synchronization will start MQL5 VPS).
-----------------
And read this thread - Can't start MQL5 VPS! -
(this thread about same issue and about what to do in details).
Thanks for your reply Sergey.. I tried all and I even changed the server and I'm still having the same error
2023.07.05 22:02:48.601 Virtual Hosting: 6483177 failed to get status for 6483177 failed to execute command
Change to another server (Change server) and then migrate to it again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Hi Dears,,
I'm having an issue with the VPS
Virtual Hosting: 6483177 failed to get status for 6483177 failed to execute command
I tried to start instance from profile\hosting, then I restarted MetaTrader and it did not work