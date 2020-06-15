Virtual Hosting: 6135964 failed to get status for 6135964 failed to execute command
I cannot get my VPS to work anymore:
2020.06.15 13:35:21.191 Virtual Hosting: 6135964 failed to get status for 6135964 failed to execute command
I cannot migrate it to another account.
I cannot sync to it anymore.
I can start and stop it.
How do I fix this?
Move your MQL5 VPS to another server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
it is not possible, I no longer have the option to change server.
The menu is like your screenshot - only without change server.
I used to be able to do this.
Something is wrong with your MQL5 account or your MQL5 VPS.
Try to do that from another computer, for some strange reason many members with similar difficulties succeed on another computer, something that tells us that is a local configuration issue.
If nothing works I suggest you to contact the Service Desk
