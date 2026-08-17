Free hosting for algorithmic trading: Inquire with your broker - page 3

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"More than a dozen hosting points are located around the world..." > NY4 also? How much hosting in NY4 costs?  
 
Lauri #:
"More than a dozen hosting points are located around the world..." > NY4 also? How much hosting in NY4 costs?  

It is automatically selected based on the location of the server of your broker.
Details:

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
  • 2023.10.17
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
Everyone who uses trading robots or signal subscriptions sooner or later recognizes the need to rent a reliable 24/7 hosting server for their tradi...
 
Hi once you have bought the VPS on a broker and i want to change broker can i move this VPS to another account / Broker account ? or it stuck to the one i have bought only ?
 
hoang le trinh #:
Hi once you have bought the VPS on a broker and i want to change broker can i move this VPS to another account / Broker account ? or it stuck to the one i have bought only ?

Yes, you can 'Change account' once a week.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 

I have absolutely no idea how to use meta trader

 
Zoomchank1 #:

I have absolutely no idea how to use meta trader


 

Hello, I'm actually unable to rent a virtual server. I hope you can solve this problem. None of the services I use are working properly, and I can't purchase trading robots, download free robots, or any other services previously available to me. Now, none of the services on your site work for me. I hope you can solve the problem. Thank you very much.

 
faroq haidarah #:

Hello, I'm actually unable to rent a virtual server. I hope you can solve this problem. None of the services I use are working properly, and I can't purchase trading robots, download free robots, or any other services previously available to me. Now, none of the services on your site work for me. I hope you can solve the problem. Thank you very much.

Make sure that you have the necessary funds into your MQL5 account, before you use the MQL5 way of payment during your checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fyahm2222367/accounting

 
faroq haidarah #:

Hello, I'm actually unable to rent a virtual server. I hope you can solve this problem. None of the services I use are working properly, and I can't purchase trading robots, download free robots, or any other services previously available to me. Now, none of the services on your site work for me. I hope you can solve the problem. Thank you very much.

The error is refrecting the payment system which you used ... seems this system isnot accepted in the EU for example.
I have one suggestion: deposit fund to your forum profile/account (to MQL5 as I see to your screenshot), and after that - pay for the services etc.
 
Could I connect vps with smartphone?
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