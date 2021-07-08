server problem
all of them are related to the broker.
If you are using EA which is providing you the error with same broker and same account type of same broker - so fix your EA (or use Freelance service to find the the coder who will do it).
Hi Steeve,
nice to hear something again from you :-)
If you want someone to help you, you'll need to post more information about your problem.
Are the servers connected to different brokers? Or are your servers connected to different
servers of your broker? You can check this by clicking on the connection status in the lower right corner
of the Metatrader.
Best regards
it is just one broker.
The problem is : one some account, it takes order, but on other, it does not
It may be related to the broker: different price, different time fo the price, and so on -
Hi Steeve,
you should check, if all server are connected to the same broker server.
If you click on the connection status in the lower right corner of the Metatrader
you should get something like this:
Maybe your server are connected to different server of your broker.
Best regards
I checked it, and it changes all the time
So, you should accept the replies on your thread (because you did not provide any technical data for any support for example).
Hello, I hope you are very well, I have a server problem.
I have a lot of server, and I use EA, the time and reference of the position is not the same.
Can any one help me ?