Free hosting for algorithmic trading: Inquire with your broker - page 4

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@Tenio01 #Could I connect vps with smartphone?

No! MetaQuotes' virtual host requires the desktop MetaTrader terminal application to manage it (migrate setups, etc.). It cannot be done from the mobile application.

You can however monitor trades carried out by the virtual host using a mobile application, but you will not be able to manage the virtual host.

 
Tenio01 #:
Could I connect vps with smartphone?

The only thing you can do from your smartphone, is 'Stop' and 'Start' your MQL5 VPS from the link below (suspend and resume actions), once you've set it up on your desktop PC as Fernando already pointed out.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 
where can i get virtual hosting, i am a beginner and i am using a 3000usd demo account
 
kom mari #:
where can i get virtual hosting, i am a beginner and i am using a 3000usd demo account

The answer was right above your post.


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 
I have about 4 MT4's & 1 MT5 running, will the system cope with this?
 
TradingCarl #:
I have about 4 MT4's & 1 MT5 running, will the system cope with this?
Each MQL5 VPS subscription is assigned and can be used to one trading account only.
 
TradingCarl #:
I have about 4 MT4's & 1 MT5 running, will the system cope with this?
MQL5 VPS is per trading account, and it is not related to your home computer and home Metatrader instances at all.

As to your computer (without MQL5 VPS) so - no idea ... it depends on computer ...
 
kobigabz1 #:
I am trying to connect to the VPS through the website without success.
I want to do VPS as my broker 
 
Yanelisa Magqawana #:
I want to do VPS as my broker 
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


Oh, thanks for the information - that's exactly what I was looking for.
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