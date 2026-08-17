Free hosting for algorithmic trading: Inquire with your broker - page 4
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No! MetaQuotes' virtual host requires the desktop MetaTrader terminal application to manage it (migrate setups, etc.). It cannot be done from the mobile application.
You can however monitor trades carried out by the virtual host using a mobile application, but you will not be able to manage the virtual host.
Could I connect vps with smartphone?
The only thing you can do from your smartphone, is 'Stop' and 'Start' your MQL5 VPS from the link below (suspend and resume actions), once you've set it up on your desktop PC as Fernando already pointed out.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
where can i get virtual hosting, i am a beginner and i am using a 3000usd demo account
The answer was right above your post.
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
I have about 4 MT4's & 1 MT5 running, will the system cope with this?
I have about 4 MT4's & 1 MT5 running, will the system cope with this?
As to your computer (without MQL5 VPS) so - no idea ... it depends on computer ...
I am trying to connect to the VPS through the website without success.
I want to do VPS as my broker