DOM Arrows, How to reposition
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- 2010.04.29
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Thanks for the reply Fernando, that search seems to be general and not focused on the forum. Are you familiar with the dom configuration functionality? I want to position the buy/ sell order arrows
on either side of a centrally located price column
Currently, that can't be done. However, you can probably program your own user interface via MQL, although I have never tried that myself.
Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol
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Currently, that can't be done. However, you can probably program your own user interface via MQL, although I have never tried that myself.
Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol
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Anyone know how to configure the buy limit and buy stop order entry arrows on the left side of center price column and the sells on the far right?
juggled something and both buy n sell arrows are now pinned to the right with no obvious configuration parameters present.Additionally I dont see a search bar for the forum, is there one?
Thanks for any input