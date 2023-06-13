DOM Arrows, How to reposition

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Anyone know how to configure the buy limit and buy stop order entry arrows on the left side of center price column and the sells on the far right?

juggled something and both buy n sell arrows are now  pinned to the right with no obvious configuration parameters present.Additionally I dont see a search bar for the forum, is there one?

Thanks for any input

[Deleted]  

We cannot read your mind nor see you computer. Please provide screenshots and explain your query in more detail.

[Deleted]  
jeffperry: Additionally I dont see a search bar for the forum, is there one?

MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!

MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!
MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!
  • 2010.04.29
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5.com has gained yet another useful service - now you can search information in all MQL5.community sections at one time...
 

Thanks for the reply Fernando,  that search seems to be general and not focused on the forum. Are you familiar with the dom configuration functionality? I want to position the buy/ sell order arrows

on either side of a centrally located price column

Files:
mt5_dom.PNG  46 kb
[Deleted]  
jeffperry #: that search seems to be general and not focused on the forum. 

When you do a search, there is a panel on the left where you can select in which sections you want the search to focus on. It is explained in the link I provided.


[Deleted]  
jeffperry #: Are you familiar with the dom configuration functionality? I want to position the buy/ sell order arrows on either side of a centrally located price column

Currently, that can't be done. However, you can probably program your own user interface via MQL, although I have never tried that myself.

MarketBookAdd

Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

MarketBookRelease

Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

MarketBookGet

Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol
Documentation on MQL5: Market Info / MarketBookAdd
Documentation on MQL5: Market Info / MarketBookAdd
  • www.mql5.com
MarketBookAdd - Market Info - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Currently, that can't be done. However, you can probably program your own user interface via MQL, although I have never tried that myself.

MarketBookAdd

Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

MarketBookRelease

Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

MarketBookGet

Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol
Thank you Frenando, I appreciate you taking the time in being so thoroughly helpful. Have a great evening.
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