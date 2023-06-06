Ordered and paid for Expert Advisor
We can't help you with your freelancer. That's between you and him. If it doesn't work and he can't fix it, arbitrate.
-
The tester work just fine.
“Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
When asking about code
Be precise and informative about your problem
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
Questions Not To Ask
My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.
It is almost always your code.
-
Of course, the EA can't find the sound folder. Code can only read/write out of the Files folder, as the documentation clearly says. File Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5.
Perhaps you should read the manual.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
- To play files out of the sound folder, you call PlaySound, passing the file name.
1. " If it doesn't work and he can't fix it, arbitrate." How can I arbitrate when the job is now closed ... The monies are still frozen in my a/c ... All I ask is they remain frozen until this matter is amicably resolved
I tried to bring it to the attention of the Service Desk within the hour BUT got tangled up with the autoresponder
2. The tester runs BUT no trades are placed
Because the solution had been demonstrated fool me just assumed the strategy tester would work ... why wouldn't it ?
3. The developer used a dropdown for the wav files with the folder supposedly in \MQL5\Files\Sounds ... where there is a sound folder (I put it there on the developers instruction) BUT any edit does not show in the dropdown
IMO ... the EA needs to know which folder the dropdown is linked to
- Why did you close the job, thus stating it is correct? Too late now. If you have the source code, you fix it.
- Don't blame the tester when your code doesn't work correctly. “Why wouldn't it?” Because your broken code.
- The Sounds file is not under Files. On my MT4 it is at “C:\Program Files (x86)\«broker's name - MetaTrader»\Sounds”. Not under «DataFolder»
1. If you have the source code, you fix it. ... If the coder that created it can't fix it ... what chance have I a mere mortal
3. The Sounds file is not under Files. ... I also have a copy of the same folder at C:\Program Files\BrokerName MetaTrader 5 Terminal\Sounds
For whatever reason the dropdown is not linked to it
I have had EA's created in the past ... this is the first time I have come across a dropdown for the wav files ... always before I had to add the name.wav file into the box ... NP
Yes I know there is more than one way to ...
