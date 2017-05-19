Installing an EA. Where is the Service Desk?
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I have downloaded an EA to my MT4 terminal which is on a VPS in NewYork. I can see the ex4 file in my data folder under 'Market'.
But it will not attach to a chart. How do I find the MQL5 service or support desk to ask what is the likely problem?
I am not able to view the video as my computer won't display videos (I use a work computer)
Any links to help, if they exist, are well hidden...
Any other suggestions would also be welcome.
Thanks all.