Push notifications

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I fail to receive any push notifications and alerts on my mobile MetaTrader 5 app. What are the possible solutions for this!?
 
I started noting this after subscribing in a VPS (Virtual Private Server)                                                                                                                                   
[Deleted]  
High_riskleverage #:
I started noting this after subscribing in a VPS (Virtual Private Server)                                                                                                                                   
Maybe you have enabled virtual server notifications only. You should enable local terminal also.
 
Yes, Try to look in the Tools-Options-Notifications section 
 
Enable local terminal and make and sure that you entered a correct MQL ID 
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Maybe you have enabled virtual server notifications only. You should enable local terminal also.

How is it turned on too (local terminal)

[Deleted]  
High_riskleverage #:

How is it turned on too (local terminal)

Tools-Options-Notifications Section:


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