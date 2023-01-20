Push notifications
I fail to receive any push notifications and alerts on my mobile MetaTrader 5 app. What are the possible solutions for this!?
I started noting this after subscribing in a VPS (Virtual Private Server)
High_riskleverage #:Maybe you have enabled virtual server notifications only. You should enable local terminal also.
I started noting this after subscribing in a VPS (Virtual Private Server)
I started noting this after subscribing in a VPS (Virtual Private Server)
Yes, Try to look in the Tools-Options-Notifications section
Enable local terminal and make and sure that you entered a correct MQL ID
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