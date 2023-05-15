MT5 Tester issue
Depending what you are doing you can/have to set symbol, timeframe, etc. in the settings of the Tester and/or for debugging (it uses the tester as well) in the Editor => Tools => Options:
Depending what you are doing you can/have to set symbol, timeframe, etc. in the settings of the Tester and/or for debugging (it uses the tester as well) in the Editor => Tools => Options:
Your code should check the for valid market trading session times ...
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Your code should check the for valid market trading session times ...
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
I have already added the time filter in the code, but still it persists if I change testing time period it fixes some time like when I tried to test year 2020 it showing error but it completes for year 2021 and further stuck in 2022
Then you have a bug in your code and you need to fix it.
If you need help with your code, you will need to show it.
Otherwise, either "print" out more details to the log, or use the debugger in MetaEditor.
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Hello everyone,
I want to ask one thing about mt5 strategy tester,
I am testing an EA on M5 chart, I select M5 in settings and when I click on START to open new tester window it start testing on D1, further the suspicious thing is that It shows M5 at above left corner of chart but candles are forming as per Daily TF. Please suggest what could be the reason.