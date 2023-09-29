EA to prevent me to stop trading for the day when I reach my daily loss max or 2 SL
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
No free help (2017)
HI all,
is there someone who can help me to developp an EA that prevent to stop trading for the day whenever I reach my daily loss max or got 2 SL. MT4 blocks me for any new trade and can only trade the next open market.
MANY thanks in advance.
If you want to code EA which helps you to stay disciplined, and stop trading for the day whenever you reach your daily loss of max 2 SL hit then you have to develop an EA which will store your trading account and password and change password of your broker as soon as you start the EA, so you cant access it. then it tracks your Losses, and logs your off from terminal as soon as 2 SL hit. You may have to also think about any code which automatically change 2FA codes and broker password, and this will be the nice way which will guarantee that you will stay disciplined. My crypto broker gives a cool off period feature on my broker app so i dont need it however you can code it.If you are able to develop such EA, I will suggest to have it the strong logo too ;)
If you want to code EA which helps you to stay disciplined, and stop trading for the day whenever you reach your daily loss of max 2 SL hit then you have to develop an EA which will store your trading account and password and change password of your broker as soon as you start the EA, so you cant access it. then it tracks your Losses, and logs your off from terminal as soon as 2 SL hit. You may have to also think about any code which automatically change 2FA codes and broker password, and this will be the nice way which will guarantee that you will stay disciplined. My crypto broker gives a cool off period feature on my broker app so i dont need it however you can code it.If you are able to develop such EA, I will suggest to have it the strong logo too ;)
That’s a good idea
If you want to code EA which helps you to stay disciplined, and stop trading for the day whenever you reach your daily loss of max 2 SL hit then you have to develop an EA which will store your trading account and password and change password of your broker as soon as you start the EA, so you cant access it. then it tracks your Losses, and logs your off from terminal as soon as 2 SL hit. You may have to also think about any code which automatically change 2FA codes and broker password, and this will be the nice way which will guarantee that you will stay disciplined. My crypto broker gives a cool off period feature on my broker app so i dont need it however you can code it.If you are able to develop such EA, I will suggest to have it the strong logo too ;)
It can also shutdown the computer.
You can also connect your desk with some power supply and send electric shock.
Seriously, if someone needs such drastic tool, he is better not to trade at all in my opinion.
It can also shutdown the computer.
You can also connect your desk with some power supply and send electric shock.
Seriously, if someone needs such drastic tool, he is better not to trade at all in my opinion.
It can also shutdown the computer.
You can also connect your desk with some power supply and send electric shock.
Seriously, if someone needs such drastic tool, he is better not to trade at all in my opinion.
I like it :) we can also add a jump seat to kick the user from in front his PC :D
I am laughing, but have the same case dealing with a specific EA I am building for a trader I work with.
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HI all,
is there someone who can help me to developp an EA that prevent to stop trading for the day whenever I reach my daily loss max or got 2 SL. MT4 blocks me for any new trade and can only trade the next open market.
MANY thanks in advance.