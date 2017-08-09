Help daily profit

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Hi please press this button:
this is my code
if (AccountBalance()<AccountBalance()+4000)
As reset, AccauntBalanc (), every new day ?
this is my code
if (AccountBalance()<AccountBalance()+4000)
As reset, AccauntBalanc (), every new day ?
Can never work.
Please see:
Account Information
Functions that return parameters of the current account.
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Function
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Action
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Returns a value of double type of the corresponding account property
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Returns a value of integer type (bool, int or long) of the corresponding account property
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Returns a value string type corresponding account property
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Returns balance value of the current account
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Returns credit value of the current account
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Returns the brokerage company name where the current account was registered
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Returns currency name of the current account
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Returns equity value of the current account
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Returns free margin value of the current account
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Returns free margin that remains after the specified position has been opened at the current price on the current account
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Calculation mode of free margin allowed to open orders on the current account
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Returns leverage of the current account
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Returns margin value of the current account
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Returns the current account name
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Returns the current account number
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Returns profit value of the current account
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Returns the connected server name
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Returns the value of the Stop Out level
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Returns the calculation mode for the Stop Out level
- docs.mql4.com
I have corrected the code, the new code is
If (.... && AccountBalance () <10007) works, but remains the problem of daily profit. Es. I want you to earn $ 5 a daySo 10007$ stops working, but the next day must resume
I do not believe you.
If (.... && AccountBalance () <10007)
This does not work.
It does not even compile.
Replace the points with a proper statement
Es. Open [0]> Open [1]
Maybe you can actually post some code yourself .
Add the profit/loss of all trades that have been opened today.
If profit > n
Close all trades (if necessary)
Do not open any new trades until tomorrow.
datetime midnight=TimeCurrent()-(TimeCurrent() % 86400);
datetime midnight_tonight=midnight+86400;
Keith Watford:
datetime midnight=TimeCurrent()-(TimeCurrent() % 86400);
datetime midnight_tonight=midnight+86400;
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