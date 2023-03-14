My Indicator showing an EA in my mt4 terminal.
Please, I am trying to upload my indicator in the market for purchase. can someone help me by telling me why my indicator appears as an expert advisor when download on my mt4 platform.
- Terminal Problem
- Why did I upload my custom Indicator on the market but became and EA?
- Why can't I upload custom indicator to mt5?
It is related to the coding - read this thread with similar issue and about how to fix it:
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
- 2018.12.29
- www.mql5.com
As the title says, copying the EA to the EA installation directory is also not available. Please ask the moderator to help answer...
Sergey Golubev #:
It is related to the coding - read this thread with a similar issue and about how to fix it:
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
It is related to the coding - read this thread with a similar issue and about how to fix it:
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
Thank you for your reply. Please, can I email my code to help me check what's wrong?
Glory Orluike Echonwere #:
Not sorry.
You can go to the thread which I provided in my previous post.
Example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Any newbie question, so as not to litter the forum. Pro, don't miss out. Without you, nowhere - 6.
Konstantin Erin , 2017.11.16 06:02
instead of calling the start function, call the required function
In new builds, instead of start, other names are more fashionable: OnTick in an Expert Advisor, OnCalculate in an indicator, and OnStart in a script
In statistics, fashion refers to the most frequently occurring phenomenon
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register