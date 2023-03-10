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So there was no "reputable user" who was offended . It was a lie and you are covering for someone .
I understand you cannot keep talking about this . You may delete this thread i recorded it on video its okay as well as the state of my account prior posting this.
There was a mod that was attacking my posts and users whom i've helped posts .
You might want to look into it .
Until you do i will no longer participate in this community .
Thank you.
Hello brother, Please dont leave the community, I have solved many problems and my learning for Mql5 improved because of your posts.
This forum is very strict i know however i enjoy your light humor and its nothing offensive there. Your reply and good attitude towards problem solving is very good.
I request you to avoid arguing with moderators as we have to follow up rules. However in my knowledge Many people have left the forum due to this, sometime some people who are keen to help, also msg me to help me personally on some forum threads i create. (attached screenshot) so i request moderators should think about making some rules about language and attitude based replies instead of gifs such as "beg on forum" so that will be very nice and people will interact more on community
I want you to keep posting and helping on your free time, Your contribution will be never forgotten to those who learnt something from your professional knowledge on mql5.
If you get bored, read a book or go outside and stop behaving like a kid who is not allowed to do what he wants. And if you don't like what you see, you have no obligation to participate. Just stick to the logical rules of not flooding the forum with GIFs.
A GIF once in a while can be funny, but you doing it in every post to test us is grounds for banning your account after we've warned you.
Repeated violation of the Rules, ignoring moderator's remarks and open disrespect for the website Administration will lead to an account termination.
There he is , okay , a user thanking me is childish behavior ?
Helping around is trolling ? What exactly is trolling ? User has a problem i help them solve it and because i have detected this "attack on my posts" i attach a gif which leads to you revealing being the one behind it .So , the real question is what exactly do you not like about me helping users and posting a gif now and then at the end of the thread , it is not even breaking the flow of reading.
I was doing it on each post yesterday when i got wind of what was going on , the intent was to smoke the "attacker" out and it worked it seems .
I see you have changed the title of the thread as well (page 3) 😂 , that is acceptable behavior i suppose by the admins.
There has been no warning , you were just deleting mine and those i conversed with posts.
Repeated violation of the Rules, ignoring moderator's remarks and open disrespect for the website Administration will lead to an account termination.
Show me the rule against being polite and participating in a fun way .
If i get bored or angry i come here and solve code issues and answer questions if i know the answer (not always right of course).Coding is something i like and it calms me down.
It appears your approach is similar but something else calms you down apparently.
And to be clear , if the admins add a rule , "No non-trading gifs allowed" i will have to respect it of course .
(sorry if its not worded properly , i'm a bit tired)
Hello brother, Please dont leave the community, I have solved many problems and my learning for Mql5 improved because of your posts.
This forum is very strict i know however i enjoy your light humor and its nothing offensive there. Your reply and good attitude towards problem solving is very good.
I request you to avoid arguing with moderators as we have to follow up rules. However in my knowledge Many people have left the forum due to this, sometime some people who are keen to help, also msg me to help me personally on some forum threads i create. (attached screenshot) so i request moderators should think about making some rules about language and attitude based replies instead of gifs such as "beg on forum" so that will be very nice and people will interact more on community
I want you to keep posting and helping on your free time, Your contribution will be never forgotten to those who learnt something from your professional knowledge on mql5.
Thank you 😊
I just read your post fully , the user you highlight with one of your phrases is actually very helpful . Now the mods ignoring this attitude for years is another discussion .(and to be fair there has been a shift recently and kudos to them and him)
So you have a clear cut rule of the forum about being polite that has been violated , and they did a light/biased enforcement and a made up rule about gifs that they are so keen
to enforce . You know what that translates to Arpit ? Its not about the gifs. simply put.
I personally find that animated gifs are a visual distraction that makes text harder to read. I'm not offended, just annoyed with moving images that are stealing attention from the important part - topic content.
Also, I don't see what value "funny" animations add to the subject.
But then, I'm old and I maybe don't understand what's "trending" these days.
I personally find that animated gifs are a visual distraction that makes text harder to read. I'm not offended, just annoyed with moving images that are stealing attention from the important part - topic content.
Also, I don't see what value "funny" animations add to the subject.
But then, I'm old and I maybe don't understand what's "trending" these days.
Respectable . At some point someone's opinion will become the rule eventually.
The question is : if you were a moderator , knowing there's probably varying opinions out there would you just enforce it without any announcement ?
The biggest issue here is not the gifs ,and i'm not trying to minimize your viewpoint.
ThanksEdit : to address this "stealing attention" argument properly , these gifs are usually at the end of the thread . So usually there's no further "attention" to be stolen .
I just want to remind (because it is just 4 pages of the thread ..) -
The case was started because I deleted 2 or 3 posts with gifts.
That's all.
------------------------
I want to say that OP (topic starter) is making his complaint because those 2 or 3 deleted his gifts.
And we all (the forum users) are discussing this case just because he wants to do it so ...
------------------------
Because many people are joining this thread, and they do not understand what we all are talking about ...
Respectable . At some point someone's opinion will become the rule eventually.
The question is : if you were a moderator , knowing there's probably varying opinions out there would you just enforce it without any announcement ?
The biggest issue here is not the gifs ,and i'm not trying to minimize your viewpoint.
ThanksEdit : to address this "stealing attention" argument properly , these gifs are usually at the end of the thread . So usually there's no further "attention" to be stolen .
Admins here are ruthless about moderating product and broker discussions because if they allow any, then there will be a flood.
Same goes for animated gifs. If not stopped, it will soon become competition who has prettiest one.
What would you say if somebody starts to add something else, e.g. porn pics, "shady" politics, questionable caricatures? Just because Metaquotes didn't put it on the list of things that should not be published, does it mean we should flood the forum with those?
And finally, if you don't like the moderation policies, you can raise the question with admins, and if not satisfied with answer, you can "take your business elsewhere".
As for stealing attention - I'm not reading the forum on my phone, I do it on 32" screens and browser is at least half of the monitor wide, so at any time I have at least two thirds of the page visible, so end of a thread is usually visible.
Since we are discussing this openly - what value do these animated gifs add to the conversation here?
I might understand gif that shows some trading action or some Metatrader interaction, but scenes from the Office?
What's that about?
Because many people are joining this thread, and they do not understand what we all are talking about ...
Respectable . Allow me to share my opinion too then .
Things usually happen before the weekend on this site so i'll share it now ,thanks for prompting me to :
--------
Alain , forms the opinion that there should be no gifs in the forum (no gifs that don't relate to trading or technical showcase of available tools ,to be fair) .
Does he message me ? No
Does he start a public discussion about it or a poll ? No
When it all started he had a chance to comment on the first mod thread where i was calling for a discussion ,
did he comment ? No (if he saw it within the 2 hours it was alive , to be fair)
What did he do ? He messaged Sergey and Sergey deleted gifs.
Sergey , receives a message from Alain , agrees that there should be no gifs in the forum (agrees according to Alain's words)
Does he message me ? No
Does he start a public discussion about it ? No
When it all started he had a chance to comment on the first mod thread where i was calling for clarification ,
did he comment ? No (if he saw it within the 2 hours it was alive , to be fair)
What did he do ? He just deleted the posts
Miguel , probably shared the same opinion with Alain .
Does he message me ? No
Does he start a public discussion about it ? No
When it all started (since he is the initiator probably) could he have come out on the first mod thread where i'm asking for clarification and
share his opinion , yes . Did he ? No . The thread was deleted .
However : According to Sergey an admin deleted it so even Miguel could have not seen the first thread in the 2 hours it survived for , to be fair.
So yesterday i start the second mod thread .
Sergey realizes they are enforcing a non existent rule for which nobody has been informed and has the decency to come out and say it.
Good of you Sergey , to be fair.
Alain , sees Sergey is getting cornered and has the decency to come out and state it was not Sergey's idea.
Good of you Alain , to be fair.
Miguel , sees Alain and Sergey are cornered and comes out finally ,pretending this is a rule that we've been warned about , or we should magically
know that the mods are thinking of enforcing it without announcing it to everyone (i mean anyone).
Now , if Sergey is right , that an admin deleted the first thread , then i'm sorry admin the act of you deleting it prevented us (including Miguel)
from having a discussion about it before escalation .
I don't know what you did not like , the coutry mentions or the fact it had taken a humorous spin (which could have helped with de-escalation)
but if you did delete it you bare some of the responsibility too . Or , you knew someone was attacking users ...
So , bottom line why didn't Miguel choose to communicate the new rule first before arbitrarily enforcing it ?
Well , its a good way to let off steam if you agitate a user with the excuse "he is violating the rules ,post deleted" , and by having not informed
him/her or anyone about it the "supply" of this way to vent your anger will be endless ,and this is what not messaging me or publicly discussing it achieves.
Now imagine if there's a user that Miguel or any mod can ban and something like this happens . That user is alone , nobody will believe him ,
he can't even likely log back in ever again and if he can he can't communicate with anybody .
Add to that what Sergey shared , that there are things mods can't see , and a "Miguel" or any "Miguel" can turn the forum into his personal
tae kwo ndo ring .
(To be fair however , all this is an assumption based on scattered observations of facts)
My Conclusion (you don't need to agree):
At any point any of the 2 mods or the ex-mod Alain , could have gone to the admins and said we think there should be an adjustment in the rules .
It would take 1 minute for them to decide and 10 seconds to edit the rules page .
I would not have liked the rule obviously but it would be a rule.
Why didn't that happen ?
Now , allow me a tiny shift of the spotlight to what ArpitT shared. (this is not that related to your mods being cowboys but you will read the thread and the idea will reach you)
You have users who are afraid to use your public community services .
That should ring the alarm.
Something is wrong with the overall approach .
There will be responses about snowflakes and weak youth etc yeah , but this is not a life coaching forum .
Just imagine : if the ten's or hundred's of users who are afraid of being banned or being attacked participated ,how active your forums would appear and how
many more users that activity would attract.
Just imagine how many users have left in anger because of similar issues , imagine if a portion of them still participated in the community
how much more vibrant it would be.
Just think about it.
You just see a user name with a low rating and think pfftt big deal , but how do you know who they are , besides them being useful as an active
participant anyway, how do you know for instance that this person your mods and users insult to oblivion is not working inside a broker?
How can you allow your mods (and users , and me sometimes) to assume that the low rating automatically implies this user is not important , has no valuable ideas to share ,
will do no business in the ecosystem ?
Is it that important that the user is a "snowflake" as some fellow users like to brand newcomers ?
That user comes here because they have a problem ,that's the demand , and this is a place that has the solutions , that's the supply.
They choose to come here because for now the best supply is here , but you are losing ground fast.
And yes you may counter this "but if you give the solution to them for free there will be no business" , yeah
if i give it to them for free they will stay around and at some point they will do business because i wont have the 20 minutes it takes to
code something and explain it , or it will be too hard.
But this way when you want to offer something new they will be here to see what you have to sell .
And this way when they get bored and browse around , without fear of being attacked , they will find a product or a signal or an idea that will
lead to a freelance project.
Why is it important that they stay here you ask , because , you refuse to reach users otherwise , social media for example , another big blind spot of yours in my opinion.
At this day and age you cannot afford to ignore the "crowd" factor because at some point , all these brokers you have , someone is going to walk
into their offices , whip out their phone and show them an app with 10 million users and ask them if they'd like to have a piece of that
unsliced commissions pie by offering native trading inside the app .
Then these brokers will ring you up and ask you :
"why can't custom indicators work inside your app like so and so?"
"why can't your messaging app do this like so and so?"
"can i advertise in your ecosystem ,like in so and so?"
"if i place my offer on so and so i get 100k views in a week how many do i get if i place it here in your "Let's discuss" ?"
And these won't be condescending statements these will come from people you know inside brokers trying to help you maintain the licenses.
In fact this probably sounds familiar already to some extent ,i assume.
And as always , to be fair , your SEO is excellent but it wont be fruitful for ever.
That's all , sorry for the rant. My 2 cents
Side note to admin : add a words filter to the ai title summary generator which i mistakenly assumed to be Miguel changing the title . Stupid of me. Google will not like certain words being in the title of the page , and sorry for typing them in the first place (page 2)
Thank's for the inspiration Sergey . No hard feelings . Take care
I just want to remind (because it is just 4 pages of the thread ..) -
The case was started because I deleted 2 or 3 posts with gifts.
That's all.
------------------------
I want to say that OP (topic starter) is making his complaint because those 2 or 3 deleted his gifts.
And we all (the forum users) are discussing this case just because he wants to do it so ...
------------------------
Because many people are joining this thread, and they do not understand what we all are talking about ...
So, this OP is created this thread agains me just because I deleted his 2 or 3 posts with gifs ...
This is too much aggression... against what?
------------------------
See you ok?
It is what you posted to the automated robot (which is uploading the video on this forum):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Deleted comment from "Let's discuss video "Scalping Strategy | 5 EMA Game Changer Setup | Trading in Share Market""
Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.03.08 03:37
indeed , lol.
you can tell a lot of work goes into this sophisticated method to drive traffic to the website
ps : add an Indian section mq - large market
So, you are talking with inanimate objects?
This robot can not read your post (and you know about it).
So, what is the reason?
So, this OP is created this thread agains me just because I deleted his 2 or 3 posts with gifs ...
This is too much aggression... against what?
------------------------
See you ok?
It is what you posted to the automated robot (which is uploading the video on this forum):
So, you are talking with inanimate objects?
This robot can not read your post (and you know about it).
So, what is the reason?
I replied to the automated robot Sergey , are you sure ?
You keep trying to deviate from the main point of this post which is someone from the mods team or an admin was attacking user posts for the past 3 days . And i believe he came out .