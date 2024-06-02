Strategy tester report not found - page 2
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There are currently various issues with the website functionality, so I suspect that there some kind of maintenance being carried out.
I'm getting this error on mt5 auto validation.
"strategy tester report not found"
Any solution?
Same version of the EA for mt4 passed without issues.
Hello, just to inform you that the problem reported at the beginning of this topic has returned... Anyone else?
The error only occurs for MT4... MT5 transfers normally...
Yes, me too at MT4
Yes, me too at MT4
when the strategy tester report not found, maybe the server is busy doing validation. if you want to take priority over others, dont make mistake often and create a good and efficient EA.
I'm getting this error on mt5 auto validation.
"strategy tester report not found"
Any solution?
Same version of the EA for mt4 passed without issues.
Is it me I have spent days and weeks with this error thinking it was me. I need an update to this please I am trying upload an MT4 EA and I get these errors. How do I get in touch with the service desk?
Hello Community Members,
I was trying to publish my EA. It says
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found How can this be solved. If it'a bug on mql then how can this be reported. Thanks
Hi @shivamgupta did you ever get the issue resolved. if so can you let me know how it was resolved