iBars() weirdness
Did you consider perhaps that on the first call, maybe not all data was fully loaded for the chart and that it had to synchronise the data, and by the third call, it was then fully available?
Also read the following ... Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Accessvoid OnStart() { string p = Symbol(); string s = p + " " +(string)iBars(p, PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+= "NZDUSD" + " " +(string)iBars("NZDUSD",PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+= Symbol() + " " +(string)iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; Print(s); };2023.02.06 00:34:32.728 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) NZDUSD 1390905 2023.02.06 00:34:32.728 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) NZDUSD 1390905 2023.02.06 00:34:32.728 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) NZDUSD 1390905
Did you consider perhaps that on the first call, maybe not all data was fully loaded for the chart and that it had to synchronise the data, and by the third call, it was then fully available?Also read the following ... Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
Thanks for the assistance.
Rearranging the calls so that Symbol() is not last, and adding calls to SeriesInfoInteger (which should return the same vals as iBars()
string p = Symbol(); string s = p + " " +(string)iBars(p,PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+= Symbol() + " " +(string)iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+= "EURUSD" + " " +(string)iBars("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+="SeriesInfoInteger()\n"; s+= Symbol() + " " +(string)SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1,SERIES_BARS_COUNT) + "\n"; s+= p + " " +(string)SeriesInfoInteger(p,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_BARS_COUNT) + "\n"; s+= "EURUSD" + " " +(string)SeriesInfoInteger("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,SERIES_BARS_COUNT) + "\n"; Print(s);
yields
2023.02.06 13:46:23.517 II_P&F5 (NZDUSD,H1) NZDUSD 0 2023.02.06 13:46:23.517 II_P&F5 (NZDUSD,H1) NZDUSD 3365571 2023.02.06 13:46:23.517 II_P&F5 (NZDUSD,H1) EURUSD 0 2023.02.06 13:46:23.517 II_P&F5 (NZDUSD,H1) SeriesInfoInteger() 2023.02.06 13:46:23.517 II_P&F5 (NZDUSD,H1) NZDUSD 3365571 2023.02.06 13:46:23.517 II_P&F5 (NZDUSD,H1) NZDUSD 0 2023.02.06 13:46:23.517 II_P&F5 (NZDUSD,H1) EURUSD 0
This
iBarShift(p,PERIOD_M1,SeriesInfoInteger(p,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_FIRSTDATE));
returns the correct bar shift (ie count-1).
its an ugly kludge, but it works, so I can get back to work.
Don't use a kludge! You should figure out the cause first and resolve it, or else it will come back to "haunt" you.
It is working just fine on my end (see next post), so something is different on your setup.
What build of MetaTrader 5 is it?
2023.02.06 01:36:02.069 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) NZDUSD 7675402 2023.02.06 01:36:02.069 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) NZDUSD 7675402 2023.02.06 01:36:02.069 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) EURUSD 8655307 2023.02.06 01:36:02.069 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) SeriesInfoInteger() 2023.02.06 01:36:02.069 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) NZDUSD 7675403 2023.02.06 01:36:02.069 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) NZDUSD 7675403 2023.02.06 01:36:02.069 TestBar (NZDUSD,M1) EURUSD 8655307void OnStart() { string p = Symbol(); string s = p + " " +(string)iBars(p,PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+= Symbol() + " " +(string)iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+= "EURUSD" + " " +(string)iBars("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1) + "\n"; s+="SeriesInfoInteger()\n"; s+= Symbol() + " " +(string)SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1,SERIES_BARS_COUNT) + "\n"; s+= p + " " +(string)SeriesInfoInteger(p,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_BARS_COUNT) + "\n"; s+= "EURUSD" + " " +(string)SeriesInfoInteger("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,SERIES_BARS_COUNT) + "\n"; Print(s); };
Don't use a kludge! You should figure out the cause first and resolve it, or else it will come back to "haunt" you.
It is working just fine on my end (see next post), so something is different on your setup.
What build of MetaTrader 5 is it?
MT5 v5.00 build 3550
As far as I can tell, there is literally no difference between the calls to iBars() made by variable, hardcoding, or Symbol().
Ive restarted my machine, the client and the chart. Im pretty sure the call was working from a variable a few days ago, but Ive rearranged the code a bit since then and now need to move on to making calls to charts the indi isnt sitting on (thus Symbol() is itself not useable).
Whats extra weird is that calls to iBars() with my custom symbol name as a variable work just fine ie
iBars(m_custom_symbol_name,PERIOD_M1);
returns the correct bar count of the custom point and figure charts Ive created.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
ok, so thats the code. The output is:
further investigation shows that StringCompare thinks p and Symbol() and "NZDUSD" are identical, so why does iBars() call return 0?
other timeseries access functions like iClose return correct values for all three.
Does anyone know what is going on with the iBars() function?