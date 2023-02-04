Continuous R/S zones using buffers
The first option that comes to mind, is to use two alternating buffers for the same level as it changes price.
Another option is using DRAW_ZIGZAG which also uses two buffers, but allows you to connect them with a vertical line instead of a slopped one.
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On MT5 you can place end points between bars if you Check Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → precise time scale
Is it possible not to snap to the grids? - MQL5 programming forum #5 (2018)
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For MT4, see
HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
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For MT4, I use:
- One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)
- Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.
- Then you need to connect the lines on color change. downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].
The first option that comes to mind, is to use two alternating buffers for the same level as it changes price.
Another option is using DRAW_ZIGZAG which also uses two buffers, but allows you to connect them with a vertical line instead of a slopped one.
I really liked the ZigZag idea. Thanks.
-
On MT5 you can place end points between bars if you Check Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → precise time scale
Is it possible not to snap to the grids? - MQL5 programming forum #5 (2018)
-
For MT4, see
HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
-
For MT4, I use:
- One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)
- Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.
- Then you need to connect the lines on color change. downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].
Thanks for solutions.
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Hello everyone.
When painting horizontal R/S indicator buffers I have to leave an index blank. Else it will draw a funny sloped line to connect the two points.
Is there a logical solution?