High probability trading strategies

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I will be sharing some high probability trading strategies in this thread.


I have been trading since 2005 and I have also worked with forex brokers in various capacities such as Head of training, General Manager and Country Director.

There is a huge difference between risk management from a broker's point of view and risk management from a trader's point of view. I have been privileged to have been on both sides of the divide.


Below are some of the things to expect:

1. Not for novices. I assume that anyone following already understands the basics of trading

2. Risk management errors

3. High probability trading systems

4. Trading with small capital

5. Other topics on demand


Get your friends onboard because we will have loads of fun.

 

Hello

please share

thank you

 

Before I discuss risk management, I will first share a very simple intraday trading strategy that is probably the simplest and most profitable trading strategy you'll ever come across.

I will call this strategy the H1 trend rider

Indicators: 

Only 2 indicator will be used:

1. Stochastic Oscillator  (5,3,3), Price field = Low/High

2. 25 EMA and 50 EMA

Your chart should look something like the image below when you are fully setup

Like I said earlier, this is arguably the simplest and highly profitable trading strategy you will ever come across.

The next will be the entry conditions for buy and sell.

When we are done with the entry conditions, we will do some real-time testing before discussing the risk management mistakes.

 
Your willing to share is much appreciated mate.
 
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if you have such high probable strategy, you can sell EA on marketplace for 10k USD instead of posting here. ;)

Unfortunately I dont think that any one except newbie believes on any strategy which is not proven to have a good drawdawn, profit factor ratio and other info on mt5 for minimum last 5 years which will make a pro believe if it is really working. I have 50 strategy but only one works and passes the mql5 checkpoints. all 49 also seems to be working but in reality it does not generate consistent profit, so sharing strategy is like hallunicating a trader / learner who think it will work but in reality it does not. I suggest you to hire any coder and get it coded then post the code on codebase so it can be backtested instead of posting strategy indicators here.

 
amando #:
Looks the thread ended

I will continue on Monday. Thread is just getting started

 
Arpit T #:

if you have such high probable strategy, you can sell EA on marketplace for 10k USD instead of posting here. ;)

Unfortunately I dont think that any one except newbie believes on any strategy which is not proven to have a good drawdawn, profit factor ratio and other info on mt5 for minimum last 5 years which will make a pro believe if it is really working. I have 50 strategy but only one works and passes the mql5 checkpoints. all 49 also seems to be working but in reality it does not generate consistent profit, so sharing strategy is like hallunicating a trader / learner who think it will work but in reality it does not. I suggest you to hire any coder and get it coded then post the code on codebase so it can be backtested instead of posting strategy indicators here.

I am nor here to sell an EA. I also suggest that you be patient to criticize after I have posted the entry and exit conditions. Patience is a virtue 

 
There is not a single best trading strategy that works for everyone since you need to consider a number of factors when trading. First of all, you have to decide whether you wish to trade short or long term since they both require different strategies. If you trade short-term, I would suggest the following strategies - momentum trading, range trading, breakout trading, reversal trading. Whereas, the long-term process requires scalping, dollar-cost averaging, position trading, and so forth.
 
Investfox1 #:
There is not a single best trading strategy that works for everyone since you need to consider a number of factors when trading. First of all, you have to decide whether you wish to trade short or long term since they both require different strategies. If you trade short-term, I would suggest the following strategies - momentum trading, range trading, breakout trading, reversal trading. Whereas, the long-term process requires scalping, dollar-cost averaging, position trading, and so forth.

Very good point!

 
There are several trading strategies that you can use, but keep in mind that none of them guarantees 100% outcome. For instance, you can take advantage of scalping, day trading, trend trading, position trading, swing trading, end-of-day trading, and news trading. 
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