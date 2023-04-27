High probability trading strategies
Hello
please share
thank you
Before I discuss risk management, I will first share a very simple intraday trading strategy that is probably the simplest and most profitable trading strategy you'll ever come across.
I will call this strategy the H1 trend rider
Indicators:
Only 2 indicator will be used:
1. Stochastic Oscillator (5,3,3), Price field = Low/High
2. 25 EMA and 50 EMA
Your chart should look something like the image below when you are fully setup
Like I said earlier, this is arguably the simplest and highly profitable trading strategy you will ever come across.
The next will be the entry conditions for buy and sell.
When we are done with the entry conditions, we will do some real-time testing before discussing the risk management mistakes.
if you have such high probable strategy, you can sell EA on marketplace for 10k USD instead of posting here. ;)
Unfortunately I dont think that any one except newbie believes on any strategy which is not proven to have a good drawdawn, profit factor ratio and other info on mt5 for minimum last 5 years which will make a pro believe if it is really working. I have 50 strategy but only one works and passes the mql5 checkpoints. all 49 also seems to be working but in reality it does not generate consistent profit, so sharing strategy is like hallunicating a trader / learner who think it will work but in reality it does not. I suggest you to hire any coder and get it coded then post the code on codebase so it can be backtested instead of posting strategy indicators here.
if you have such high probable strategy, you can sell EA on marketplace for 10k USD instead of posting here. ;)
Unfortunately I dont think that any one except newbie believes on any strategy which is not proven to have a good drawdawn, profit factor ratio and other info on mt5 for minimum last 5 years which will make a pro believe if it is really working. I have 50 strategy but only one works and passes the mql5 checkpoints. all 49 also seems to be working but in reality it does not generate consistent profit, so sharing strategy is like hallunicating a trader / learner who think it will work but in reality it does not. I suggest you to hire any coder and get it coded then post the code on codebase so it can be backtested instead of posting strategy indicators here.
I am nor here to sell an EA. I also suggest that you be patient to criticize after I have posted the entry and exit conditions. Patience is a virtue
Very good point!
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I will be sharing some high probability trading strategies in this thread.
I have been trading since 2005 and I have also worked with forex brokers in various capacities such as Head of training, General Manager and Country Director.
There is a huge difference between risk management from a broker's point of view and risk management from a trader's point of view. I have been privileged to have been on both sides of the divide.
Below are some of the things to expect:
1. Not for novices. I assume that anyone following already understands the basics of trading
2. Risk management errors
3. High probability trading systems
4. Trading with small capital
5. Other topics on demand
Get your friends onboard because we will have loads of fun.