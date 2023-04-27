High probability trading strategies - page 3
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This is really interesting. Thanks for sharing.
ENTRY
Do you know the best way to code the divergence? You indicate a upward trend on the Stochastic chart.
I think you could look for a minima on the Stochastic. Save the level to a variable and see if it is greater than a previously saved value. I guess you could also do a check to make sure both values are below 50(middle) and some type of time window. This would mean that you need to probably make a number of function to check each of the following.
if all 4 are indicate a bullish direction. Calculate a reasonable LOT size, SL and TP and make a trade.
To make this symmetrical I think you would need to return and integer values( 1 or 2) from each function and do a comparison. Use two IF statements.... one for buy (1) and one for sell(2).
That is 5 steps I can easily see. Did I miss anything?
EXIT
What about an exit on the next Stochastic maxima? It might not be above 80 though..... I usually do not set a TP point but instead make the SL much tighter right when a maxima is discovered? This would allow the market to still increase but you would exit sooner if it reverses. What do you think?
Chris
I think you could look for a minima on the Stochastic. Save the level to a variable and see if it is greater than a previously saved value.
Make attention to the picture below.
Kept focus on Divers for about 10 years. All kinds, types, markets, filters, etc (total 11 diver-indicators in 1 EA).
The idea is very appealing indeed, but test-forward results are mediocre/below expectations.
Recommendation - don't spend too much resources on it.
RE: Divergence
Kept focus on Divers for about 10 years. All kinds, types, markets, filters, etc (total 11 diver-indicators in 1 EA).
The idea is very appealing indeed, but test-forward results are mediocre/below expectations.
Recommendation - don't spend too much resources on it.
Sorry for my late reply. I understand what you mean but with a system that trades in the direction of the trend, the odds get far higher than average
Make attention to the picture below.
This is a perfect cheat sheet for divergence. Thanks for sharing
Sorry for my late reply. I understand what you mean but with a system that trades in the direction of the trend, the odds get far higher than average
You want to spend time/money to have smth valuable in the end, correct?
You want to spend your energy, skills and knowledge to create EA to last, correct?
You want to ultimately make a "money-making BOMB" that everybody wants, correct?
..good-looking yet mediocre strategy with "odds higher than average" doesn't qualify.
This is really interesting. Thanks for sharing.
ENTRY
Do you know the best way to code the divergence? You indicate a upward trend on the Stochastic chart.
I think you could look for a minima on the Stochastic. Save the level to a variable and see if it is greater than a previously saved value. I guess you could also do a check to make sure both values are below 50(middle) and some type of time window. This would mean that you need to probably make a number of function to check each of the following.
if all 4 are indicate a bullish direction. Calculate a reasonable LOT size, SL and TP and make a trade.
To make this symmetrical I think you would need to return and integer values( 1 or 2) from each function and do a comparison. Use two IF statements.... one for buy (1) and one for sell(2).
That is 5 steps I can easily see. Did I miss anything?
EXIT
What about an exit on the next Stochastic maxima? It might not be above 80 though..... I usually do not set a TP point but instead make the SL much tighter right when a maxima is discovered? This would allow the market to still increase but you would exit sooner if it reverses. What do you think?
Chris