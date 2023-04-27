High probability trading strategies - page 3

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This is really interesting.  Thanks for sharing. 

ENTRY

 Do you know the best way to code the divergence?   You indicate a upward trend on the  Stochastic chart.

I think you could look for a minima on the Stochastic.  Save the level to a variable and see if it is greater than a previously saved value.   I guess you could also do a check to make sure both values are below 50(middle) and some type of time window.  This would mean that you need to probably make a number of function to check each of the following.

  1. The value is below 50
  2. The measurement is done within a timer internal  ( ie 10 1hr candles)
  3. The current minima > saved minima 
  4. The EMA 25 is > the 50 EMA

 if all 4 are indicate a bullish direction.  Calculate a reasonable LOT size, SL and TP and make a trade.

To make this symmetrical I think you would need to  return and integer values( 1 or 2)  from each function and do a comparison.  Use two IF statements.... one for buy (1) and one for sell(2). 

That is 5 steps I can easily see.  Did I miss anything?

EXIT

What about an exit on the next Stochastic maxima?   It might not be above 80 though..... I usually do not set a TP point but instead make the SL much tighter right when a maxima is discovered?  This would allow the market to still increase but you would exit sooner if it reverses. What do you think?

Chris

 
Chris Pinter #:


I think you could look for a minima on the Stochastic.  Save the level to a variable and see if it is greater than a previously saved value.

Divergence, is a contradiction … like, the indicator is doing higher lows while the price is doing lower lows … you should compare price with indicator to determine divergence… that is why is called divergence… the indicator and price are diverting …😊
 

Make attention to the picture below.

  divergence

 
RE: Divergence

Kept focus on Divers for about 10 years.  All kinds, types, markets, filters, etc (total 11 diver-indicators in 1 EA).  

The idea is very appealing indeed, but test-forward results are mediocre/below expectations. 

Recommendation - don't spend too much resources on it. 
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
RE: Divergence

Kept focus on Divers for about 10 years.  All kinds, types, markets, filters, etc (total 11 diver-indicators in 1 EA).  

The idea is very appealing indeed, but test-forward results are mediocre/below expectations. 

Recommendation - don't spend too much resources on it. 

Sorry for my late reply. I understand what you mean but with a system that trades in the direction of the trend, the odds  get far higher than average

 
Bernhard Schweigert #:

Make attention to the picture below.

 

This is a perfect cheat sheet for divergence. Thanks for sharing

 
Chinedu Onuoha #:

Sorry for my late reply. I understand what you mean but with a system that trades in the direction of the trend, the odds  get far higher than average

You want to spend time/money to have smth valuable in the end, correct? 

You want to spend your energy, skills and knowledge to create EA to last, correct?

You want to ultimately make a "money-making BOMB" that everybody wants, correct?

..good-looking yet mediocre strategy with "odds higher than average" doesn't qualify. 

 
Chris Pinter #:

This is really interesting.  Thanks for sharing. 

ENTRY

 Do you know the best way to code the divergence?   You indicate a upward trend on the  Stochastic chart.

I think you could look for a minima on the Stochastic.  Save the level to a variable and see if it is greater than a previously saved value.   I guess you could also do a check to make sure both values are below 50(middle) and some type of time window.  This would mean that you need to probably make a number of function to check each of the following.

  1. The value is below 50
  2. The measurement is done within a timer internal  ( ie 10 1hr candles)
  3. The current minima > saved minima 
  4. The EMA 25 is > the 50 EMA

 if all 4 are indicate a bullish direction.  Calculate a reasonable LOT size, SL and TP and make a trade.

To make this symmetrical I think you would need to  return and integer values( 1 or 2)  from each function and do a comparison.  Use two IF statements.... one for buy (1) and one for sell(2). 

That is 5 steps I can easily see.  Did I miss anything?

EXIT

What about an exit on the next Stochastic maxima?   It might not be above 80 though..... I usually do not set a TP point but instead make the SL much tighter right when a maxima is discovered?  This would allow the market to still increase but you would exit sooner if it reverses. What do you think?

Chris

Interesting thread here. Waiting to see the continuation. Just to add 
I think I have a divergence indicator already it would be easier to read buffer values from it. If coding a new one seems to be a bit stressful 
 
What never never never change in a market?
Price movements!
They always take place. Always.
Could solely this fact be a foundation for a reliable trading strategy?
[Deleted]  
You need to use indicators in combination
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