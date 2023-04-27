High probability trading strategies - page 2
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Can you all shut up and stop polluting a thread that could be really interesting , and let the man speak ?
Nobody cares about what you think , we want to hear the man willing to share knowledge.
Please go ahead Sir.
Can you all shut up and stop polluting a thread that could be really interesting , and let the man speak ?
Nobody cares about what you think , we want to hear the man willing to share knowledge.
Please go ahead Sir.
Can you all shut up and stop polluting a thread that could be really interesting , and let the man speak ?
Nobody cares about what you think , we want to hear the man willing to share knowledge.
Please go ahead Sir.
The forum post creator already disappeared and he promised to post on monday but he came here to pass time and get user attention. If he has something he could have posted in one thread.
Sorry for the delay. I had to take care of health related issues.
I will proceed tomorrow with the entry and exit rules.
Sorry for the delay. I had to take care of health related issues.
I will proceed tomorrow with the entry and exit rules.
Sorry for the delay. I had to take care of health related issues.
I will proceed tomorrow with the entry and exit rules.
Please continue...
Agreed with this comment ,
It depend on Market trend at the moment.
Even in the same market behavior can change drastically from time to time.
So beware.
BUY ENTRY:
The buy entry is important but it is much more important to know when to exit.
Here are the entry rules:
1. 25 EMA must be greater than 50 EMA
2. Regular bullish divergence must be seen on the Stochastic Oscillator
3. The bullish candle following the divergence has to completely engulf and close above the the Open of the previous bearish candle.
Below is a picture representation:
This entry is recommended for the H1 timeframe of all the 28 major pairs especially within the London session.
The BUY EXIT condition:
1. Close Buy when a bearish candle closes after Stochastic goes above the 80 level
or
2. If any candle closes below the most recent swing low
See Image below:
It is important to mention that the system like many other high probability strategies will not win 100% of the time.
I will show many examples of the BUY entry and exit conditions before moving to the SELL ENTRY and exit conditions.
I am almost certain that many people will raise issues about fixed TP and SL. I will handle that extensively when I discuss risk management.
Like I mentioned before, risk management as a trader is very different from brokers view of risk management. As a trader who has been on both sides of the divide, I will explain in details the difference and possible ways to set TP and SL, especially for Prop traders