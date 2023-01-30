LotSize based on Centroid [SOLVED]
I know what a centroid is, but I don't see how you are applying the concept here. Can you explain in more detail?
Also, that very long line may need to be styled a little to make it more readable. Maybe something like this?
double lots = price > tradeCenter ? MathPow( MM_Martingale_ProfitFactor, totalTradesAbove) * Initial_Lot : ( price < tradeCenter ? MathPow( MM_Martingale_LossFactor, totalTradesBelow) * Initial_Lot : Initial_Lot );
Is the above logic correct?
Another thing to consider, is that when calculating the net open price of a basket of positions, you also need to consider their volume, not just their price, as follows:
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Please advice me how to calculate average TP for Grid.
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.12.26 13:47Here is the maths for calculating net values for a batch of positions:
I know what a centroid is, but I don't see how you are applying the concept here. Can you explain in more detail?
Also, that very long line may need to be styled a little to make it more readable. Maybe something like this?
Is the above logic correct?
Another thing to consider, is that when calculating the net open price of a basket of positions, you also need to consider their volume, not just their price, as follows:
Whether it is "centroid" or not, to get average price, you need to consider the volume every-time anyway. Or else your volume for the new resulting order is not going to balance out.
What I want to do is much simpler than that. I want an average to be made only and exclusively of the average price between the open trades of the same type, for that I have created "double TradesCenterPrice(int type)". And then I have created two more functions, one that counts how many trades are above the average price "TradesAbovePrice_Counter" and one that counts how many are below "TradesBelowPrice_Counter".
I do this to determine the size of trades to be opened next. I extract these functions in a comment, both for BUY and SELL, and in general, those associated with SELL are not showing the average price or the number of operations above and below that there are
What I want to do is much simpler than that. I want an average to be made only and exclusively of the average price between the open trades of the same type, for that I have created "double TradesCenterPrice(int type)". And then I have created two more functions, one that counts how many trades are above the average price "TradesAbovePrice_Counter" and one that counts how many are below "TradesBelowPrice_Counter".
I do this to determine the size of trades to be opened next. I extract these functions in a comment, both for BUY and SELL, and in general, those associated with SELL are not showing the average price or the number of operations above and below that there are
I'd say this indicates an enum issue
They have same values however
[0] enum ENUM_POSITION_TYPE > POSITION_TYPE_BUY [0] enum ENUM_ORDER_TYPE > ORDER_TYPE_BUY [0] enum ENUM_DEAL_TYPE > DEAL_TYPE_BUY [1] enum ENUM_POSITION_TYPE > POSITION_TYPE_SELL [1] enum ENUM_ORDER_TYPE > ORDER_TYPE_SELL [1] enum ENUM_DEAL_TYPE > DEAL_TYPE_SELL
Are you sending a ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT or something instead of sell ?
I'd say this indicates an enum issue
They have same values however
Are you sending a ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT or something instead of sell ?
No, only ORDER_TYPE_SELL.
what does the .TypeDescription() return for the positions ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/cpositioninfo/cpositioninfotypedescription
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Hi mate,
I had a quick look in the code you've posted, and at a glance nothing stand out.
Since you only posted a particular part of your code,
It could be that the problem is elsewhere.
For example- maybe the 'Lot_Size_B' function doesn't even get called, and the fixed lot is a result of a logical bug elsewhere in your code.
I would either start with running it in debugger with breakpoints,
Or adding Print() after each line, and print the data of each variable (tradeCenter, totalTradesAbove, totalTradesBelow, etc'), to better pin down where your problem lays.
Try adding a Print commands to print the variable values and post it here.
It will help us help you.
I think in this case a picture will be better than a thousand words. You can see how in the graph there are several sell operations, but the sell comments are not even filled
void OnTick() { Comment ("Center Price Buys: ",TradesCenterPrice (ORDER_TYPE_BUY), "\nCenter Price Sells: ",TradesCenterPrice (ORDER_TYPE_SELL), "\nTrades Above Price Buys: ",TradesAbovePrice_Counter(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,TradesCenterPrice (ORDER_TYPE_BUY)) , "\nTrades Above Price Sells: ",TradesAbovePrice_Counter(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,TradesCenterPrice (ORDER_TYPE_SELL)) , "\nTrades Below Price Buys: ",TradesBelowPrice_Counter(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,TradesCenterPrice (ORDER_TYPE_BUY)) , "\nTrades Below Price Sells: ",TradesBelowPrice_Counter(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,TradesCenterPrice (ORDER_TYPE_SELL))); //All rest code }
I have assumed that I am not and will not be a great mq5 programmer, but every step I take I find myself with two stones in the road
what does the .TypeDescription() return for the positions ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/cpositioninfo/cpositioninfotypedescription
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As you know I recently started with mq5, and it's been an exciting challenge for me, but I run into some problems along the way.
This one in particular has me thinking about it for several hours. It is about calculating the size of an operation based on the centroid.
The error is that the LotSize is always fixed and does not vary