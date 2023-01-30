LotSize based on Centroid [SOLVED] - page 3

New comment
 
I have created an EA using mql5 generator. In this case, it does not use grid, but it is not necessary, since the problem starts directly from the function double TradesCenterPrice(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

Of course, the question is posted on the forum because it doesn't use a custom library. Use the library #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

Remember, the problem is that, when executing this function, the BUY price is obtained even when what is there is a SELL

The library is in the attachments

Let's see the code of the EA  (Created adhoc for the forum to try to reproduce the bug with the CPositionInfo library):  The code is in the attachments 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Forum EA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>
//--- available signals
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalMACD.mqh>
//--- available trailing
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingNone.mqh>
//--- available money management
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>

#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
CPositionInfo Position;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string             Expert_Title            ="Forum EA";  // Document name
ulong                    Expert_MagicNumber      =15438;       //
bool                     Expert_EveryTick        =false;       //
//--- inputs for main signal
input int                Signal_ThresholdOpen    =10;          // Signal threshold value to open [0...100]
input int                Signal_ThresholdClose   =10;          // Signal threshold value to close [0...100]
input double             Signal_PriceLevel       =0.0;         // Price level to execute a deal
input double             Signal_StopLevel        =50.0;        // Stop Loss level (in points)
input double             Signal_TakeLevel        =50.0;        // Take Profit level (in points)
input int                Signal_Expiration       =4;           // Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
input int                Signal_MACD_PeriodFast  =12;          // MACD(12,24,9,PRICE_CLOSE) Period of fast EMA
input int                Signal_MACD_PeriodSlow  =24;          // MACD(12,24,9,PRICE_CLOSE) Period of slow EMA
input int                Signal_MACD_PeriodSignal=9;           // MACD(12,24,9,PRICE_CLOSE) Period of averaging of difference
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_MACD_Applied     =PRICE_CLOSE; // MACD(12,24,9,PRICE_CLOSE) Prices series
input double             Signal_MACD_Weight      =1.0;         // MACD(12,24,9,PRICE_CLOSE) Weight [0...1.0]
//--- inputs for money
input double             Money_FixLot_Percent    =10.0;        // Percent
input double             Money_FixLot_Lots       =0.1;         // Fixed volume
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global expert object                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CExpert ExtExpert;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization function of the expert                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initializing expert
   if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Creating signal
   CExpertSignal *signal=new CExpertSignal;
   if(signal==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal);
   signal.ThresholdOpen(Signal_ThresholdOpen);
   signal.ThresholdClose(Signal_ThresholdClose);
   signal.PriceLevel(Signal_PriceLevel);
   signal.StopLevel(Signal_StopLevel);
   signal.TakeLevel(Signal_TakeLevel);
   signal.Expiration(Signal_Expiration);
//--- Creating filter CSignalMACD
   CSignalMACD *filter0=new CSignalMACD;
   if(filter0==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter0");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter0);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter0.PeriodFast(Signal_MACD_PeriodFast);
   filter0.PeriodSlow(Signal_MACD_PeriodSlow);
   filter0.PeriodSignal(Signal_MACD_PeriodSignal);
   filter0.Applied(Signal_MACD_Applied);
   filter0.Weight(Signal_MACD_Weight);
//--- Creation of trailing object
   CTrailingNone *trailing=new CTrailingNone;
   if(trailing==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set trailing parameters
//--- Creation of money object
   CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot;
   if(money==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set money parameters
   money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent);
   money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots);
//--- Check all trading objects parameters
   if(!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings())
     {
      //--- failed
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Tuning of all necessary indicators
   if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators())
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- ok
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function of the expert                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ExtExpert.Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Tick" event handler function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTick();

   Comment("Center Price Buys:   ",TradesCenterPrice(ORDER_TYPE_BUY),
           "\nCenter Price Sells:  ",TradesCenterPrice(ORDER_TYPE_SELL));

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Trade" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTrade();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Timer" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTimer();
  }

double TradesCenterPrice(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   double center = 0;
   int count = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(Position.SelectByIndex(i) && Position.Type() == type)
        {
         center += Position.PriceOpen();
         count++;
        }
     }
   if(count == 0)
      return 0;
   return center / count;
  }


And let's see the result of Comment even when it looks like what's on the chart is a SELL trade. (The comment shows the price for BUY, not for SELL)



Center Price Buys: 1.23096

Center Price Sells: 0.0


I think it is unnecessary to respond to the accusations that have been made here. It seems to me that the forum is to collaborate, not to discuss. 


Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
  • 2023.01.30
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
Files:
PositionInfo.mqh  16 kb
Forum_EA.mq5  10 kb
 
Enrique Enguix #:
I have created an EA using mql5 generator. In this case, it does not use grid, but it is not necessary, since the problem starts directly from the function double TradesCenterPrice(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

Of course, the question is posted on the forum because it doesn't use a custom library. Use the library #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

Remember, the problem is that, when executing this function, the BUY price is obtained even when what is there is a SELL

The library is in the attachments

Let's see the code of the EA  (Created adhoc for the forum to try to reproduce the bug with the CPositionInfo library):  The code is in the attachments


And let's see the result of Comment even when it looks like what's on the chart is a SELL trade. (The comment shows the price for BUY, not for SELL)



Center Price Buys: 1.23096

Center Price Sells: 0.0


I think it is unnecessary to respond to the accusations that have been made here. It seems to me that the forum is to collaborate, not to discuss. 


Thanks , that helps a lot 

 
AMI289 #:

Hey

How do you know that they've made an update to this class recently?

I assume they have since the bug that returned wrong tickets 15 days ago . That was critical too . But it is an assumption as there are no announcements.

 

Sorry if I came off as a bit tough/harsh,

But you weren't very cooperative, and I've suspected that maybe there is a potentially serious bug,

And also you caught me in a bad day in general.

My apologise for this.


I will not be able to check this until tomorrow (as I am away from my computer),

But I'm pretty certain that I've found the problem in your code (well, 2 problems actually).


Your name choice of the CPositionInfo instance is what made this one slip from my eyes,

But now, after giving a closer look to the code you've provided today, I had noticed it.


Firstly-

The function that returns the position type is PositionType(),

Since you've named the CPositionInfo instance 'Position', at a glance it is easily missed, as it still reads as Position Type,

However, in your code you are calling Type() and not PositionType(),

So code should be changed from-

double TradesCenterPrice(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   double center = 0;
   int count = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(Position.SelectByIndex(i) && Position.Type() == type)
        {
         center += Position.PriceOpen();
         count++;
        }
     }
   if(count == 0)
      return 0;
   return center / count;
  }

To-

double TradesCenterPrice(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   double center = 0;
   int count = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(Position.SelectByIndex(i) && Position.PositionType() == type)
        {
         center += Position.PriceOpen();
         count++;
        }
     }
   if(count == 0)
      return 0;
   return center / count;
  }


Second-

PositionType() return is of type ENUM_POSITION_TYPE and not ENUM_ORDER_TYPE,

So below should also be changed from this-

void OnTick()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTick();

   Comment("Center Price Buys:   ",TradesCenterPrice(ORDER_TYPE_BUY),
           "\nCenter Price Sells:  ",TradesCenterPrice(ORDER_TYPE_SELL));

  }

double TradesCenterPrice(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   double center = 0;
   int count = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(Position.SelectByIndex(i) && Position.Type() == type)
        {
         center += Position.PriceOpen();
         count++;
        }
     }
   if(count == 0)
      return 0;
   return center / count;
  }

To this-

void OnTick()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTick();

   Comment("Center Price Buys:   ",TradesCenterPrice(POSITION_TYPE_BUY),
           "\nCenter Price Sells:  ",TradesCenterPrice(POSITION_TYPE_SELL));

  }

double TradesCenterPrice(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type)
  {
   double center = 0;
   int count = 0;
   for(int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(Position.SelectByIndex(i) && Position.PositionType() == type)
        {
         center += Position.PriceOpen();
         count++;
        }
     }
   if(count == 0)
      return 0;
   return center / count;
  }


So it seems that CPositionInfo is no longer a suspect for this bug.

 
AMI289 #:

Sorry if I came off as a bit tough/harsh,

But you weren't very cooperative, and I've suspected that maybe there is a potentially serious bug,

And also you caught me in a bad day in general.

My apologise for this.


I will not be able to check this until tomorrow (as I am away from my computer),

But I'm pretty certain that I've found the problem in your code (well, 2 problems actually).


Your name choice of the CPositionInfo instance is what made this one slip from my eyes,

But now, after giving a closer look to the code you've provided today, I had noticed it.


Firstly-

The function that returns the position type is PositionType(),

Since you've named the CPositionInfo instance 'Position', at a glance it is easily missed, as it still reads as Position Type,

However, in your code you are calling Type() and not PositionType(),

So code should be changed from-

To-


Second-

PositionType() return is of type ENUM_POSITION_TYPE and not ENUM_ORDER_TYPE,

So below should also be changed from this-

To this-


So it seems that CPositionInfo is no longer a suspect for this bug.

I think you may be right.  Since a value was returned I didn't think that precisely that could be wrong.  I'll check it tomorrow when I start work.  Thank you for your answer, it has been very clever!!!
 
AMI289 #:

Sorry if I came off as a bit tough/harsh,

But you weren't very cooperative, and I've suspected that maybe there is a potentially serious bug,

And also you caught me in a bad day in general.

My apologise for this.


I will not be able to check this until tomorrow (as I am away from my computer),

But I'm pretty certain that I've found the problem in your code (well, 2 problems actually).


Your name choice of the CPositionInfo instance is what made this one slip from my eyes,

But now, after giving a closer look to the code you've provided today, I had noticed it.


Firstly-

The function that returns the position type is PositionType(),

Since you've named the CPositionInfo instance 'Position', at a glance it is easily missed, as it still reads as Position Type,

However, in your code you are calling Type() and not PositionType(),

So code should be changed from-

To-


Second-

PositionType() return is of type ENUM_POSITION_TYPE and not ENUM_ORDER_TYPE,

So below should also be changed from this-

To this-


So it seems that CPositionInfo is no longer a suspect for this bug.

wow , good catch

123
New comment