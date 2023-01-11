Validation error [Solved: ASCII Text Only]

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A few days ago I'm trying to post an update of an EA on the market. In a previous thread I commented on the problem, but since the initial doubt was another, I imagine that it will not have reached many users.

The thing is that I get this error. At the service desk they have not told me anything else, they asked me for the link of the product, but several days have passed and they have not told me anything else.

Has anyone had this error or something similar before? How did you solve it?




[Deleted]  

I've never uploaded an EA for sale, and my my indicator went through without issue, so I ask this out of curiosity — When you click on the "Report" link, what does it say or do?

EDIT: If it is the Strategy Tester report log, can you post it for us to look at?

 
This is the report, txt file is downloaded and this is the text:

test on EURUSD,H1 (netting)
CS 0 12:34:18.971 Core 1   V5=&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;&#183;
strategy tester report 969 total trades
[Deleted]  
Enrique Enguix #: This is the report, txt file is downloaded and this is the text:

Ok, thank you! So the report doesn't help much either.

So, it seems the problem is indeed on the MetaQuotes site.

Maybe, you can deliberately cause an error, like an invalid stop, or an invalid volume, to see if it comes out in the report.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I've never uploaded an EA for sale, and my my indicator went through without issue, so I ask this out of curiosity — When you click on the "Report" link, what does it say or do?

EDIT: If it is the Strategy Tester report log, can you post it for us to look at?

Whenever I've had a validation problem, it's always had a definite reason, but not this time, and I can't find any information about it.  That they couldn't tell me anything else at the service desk worries me.  updating it is important
 

its mt5 ? (it says netting account , so i assume it is)

edit : the test stops succesfully without errors . Could it be an infinite loop that forces the validator to terminate the test ? (how long does it take to validate)

[Deleted]  

Besides the deliberately causing an error (invalid stop, or invalid volume) to see if it comes out in the report ...

I also remember that you were using a Indicator resource. Try to recompile the Indicator before using it as a resource, just in case it was compiled with an older version of MetaEditor.

Also, what is the build of MetaTrader/MetaEditor you are using for this?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Besides the deliberately causing an error (invalid stop, or invalid volume) to see if it comes out in the report ...

I also remember that you were using a Indicator resource. Try to recompile the Indicator before using it as a resource, just in case it was compiled with an older version of MetaEditor.

Also, what is the build of MetaTrader/MetaEditor you are using for this?

The custom indicator was removed for testing.

I'm using Version 5, build 3555 from December 23rd.

When forcing a deliberate error, the validator returns a different error:


test on EURUSD,H1 (netting)

CS0 20:48:08.197 Core 1 V5=························································ ········

there are no trading operations

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

its mt5 ? (it says netting account , so i assume it is)

edit : the test stops succesfully without errors . Could it be an infinite loop that forces the validator to terminate the test ? (how long does it take to validate)

Yes, it is MT5. The test takes about 3 and a half minutes.

Is there any way to detect an infinite loop? In principle there is nothing strange in my code

 
Enrique Enguix #:

Yes, it is MT5. The test takes about 3 and a half minutes.

Is there any way to detect an infinite loop? In principle there is nothing strange in my code

Mt5 does not crash on infinite loops or zero divisions now , so i don't know . 

Use your trading functions with a coin flip method (don't publish it though) , detach the indicator calculation . That would be test 1

Then test 2 would be to do a deliberate infinite loop after an amount of trades has been reached (so that it does not fire a no trade operations error)

[Deleted]  
Enrique Enguix #:Yes, it is MT5. The test takes about 3 and a half minutes. Is there any way to detect an infinite loop? In principle there is nothing strange in my code

Just as a test and not for publishing, submit a totally different EA that works differently and uses different code, to see what the test reports.

I still think this is a problem on MetaQuotes side, but if you can narrow down the issue you might be able to work around it.

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