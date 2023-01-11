Validation error [Solved: ASCII Text Only] - page 5

New comment
 
Enrique Enguix #:

I'm a little silly:

OMG how could I waste so many hours with this?

I'm sorry I wasted your time in such a ridiculous way.

sinput const string V5="···············································"; //···············································

Awesome that they found it ,but what is the problem with this ? i dont get it , are they executing it from the cmd? 

Also (heading for search juice)

tester takes too long time 

it means infinite loop . I know because i was testing infinite loops (note for the search travellers)

Stopped after 1hour 


 
Fernando Carreiro #:
You are welcome, but we did not really help much. In the end it was the Service Desk response that gave you the solution, not us.

we were nowhere near the issue actually  🤣 . Kudos to the desk 

 
I was very pleased to receive a response from the technical service.  I would never have discovered that mistake myself.  I've passed the list over it hundreds of times, and I never thought that such a symbol is not allowed.  In fact, when I made the change, I was able to immediately upload the update.  After that I was doing some checking and in the past I have validated files with that same symbol.  Anyway, it was solved, and we have learned something new
 
Enrique Enguix #:
I was very pleased to receive a response from the technical service.  I would never have discovered that mistake myself.  I've passed the list over it hundreds of times, and I never thought that such a symbol is not allowed.  In fact, when I made the change, I was able to immediately upload the update.  After that I was doing some checking and in the past I have validated files with that same symbol.  Anyway, it was solved, and we have learned something new
@Enrique Enguix That symbol is the "." ? Thank you . So it was allowed in the inputs section before from what i understand ?
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: @Enrique Enguix That symbol is the "." ? Thank you . So it was allowed in the inputs section before from what i understand ?

It seems to be a recent rule, but I find it a stupid, given that MetaTrader has been using UNICODE strings for multi-language support for a very long time.

Only accepting ASCII text is like going back to the stone-age.

EDIT: And to make it worse, it does not even state it is an error in the report.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It seems to be a recent rule, but I find it a stupid, given that MetaTrader has been using UNICODE strings for multi-language support for a very long time.

Only accepting ASCII text is like going back to the stone-age.

EDIT: And to make it worse, it does not even state it is an error in the report.

So in the input strings only  ? because the service desk asked about the logs

Ow he had Portuguese characters ?
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:So in the input strings only  ? because the service desk asked about the logsOw he had Portuguese characters ?
Ennque is Spanish not Portuguese, and they were not "Portuguese" characters—they were normal characters but in non-ASCII character set.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Ennque is Spanish not Portuguese, and they were not "Portuguese" characters—they were normal characters but in non-ASCII character set.

Interesting . They are trying to deter something . I wonder what 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Interesting . They are trying to deter something . I wonder what 

They are probably trying to make all products have a "English Only" user interface, even though they award rating points for those offering multi-lingual descriptions and support.

However, it seems a little counter-productive given that their own development and support team focus mostly on their Russian forum instead of the English one.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

They are probably trying to make all products have a "English Only" user interface, even though they award rating points for those offering multi-lingual descriptions and support.

However, it seems a little counter-product given that their own development and support team focus mostly on their Russian forum instead of the English one.

Yeah , well they also deployed multilingual video support for the product overviews (not now , but at some point ).

So you can have a trailer in English in Spanish etc...

I don't think it would affect the search rank (in google not in mql5) given its only the inputs , so it could be a versatility move . 

(like a script to be able to run elsewhere apart from the desktop terminal, fingers crossed)

I wonder what they are cooking again.  😋

12345
New comment