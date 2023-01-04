Indicator Installation Problem - MT4

New comment
 

Hi friends,

Please I need help.

I can't seem to install a free indicator (Show Pips) and keep on getting a popup asking me if I have MT4 installed.

I have it installed and it's running while I'm trying to install the indicator (see attached screen shot).

I was thinking of uninstalling and reinstalling MT4...

What can I do to get the indicator installed?

Tx

Files:
error.jpg  142 kb
[Deleted]  
herschel-w: Hi friends, Please I need help. I can't seem to install a free indicator (Show Pips) and keep on getting a popup asking me if I have MT4 installed. I have it installed and it's running while I'm trying to install the indicator (see attached screen shot). I was thinking of uninstalling and reinstalling MT4... What can I do to get the indicator installed? Tx

Install it from within MetaTrader instead of doing from the website, but remember to log into your MQL5 Community account on MetaTrader.

Click on the "Market" tab (at the bottom of the Terminal toolbox) and then click on the "Purchased" tab on the top and do the installation from there.


 

Thanks very much for the help Fernando, but I tried that and still didn't want to download and install (plse see screen shot).

Remember, "Show Pips" is a free indicator, so could also not find it under "Purchased"

 
herschel-w #:

Thanks very much for the help Fernando, but I tried that and still didn't want to download and install (plse see screen shot).

Remember, "Show Pips" is a free indicator, so could also not find it under "Purchased"

What screenshot?

Search for it in the top right of the Market tab window.

 
Keith Watford #:

What screenshot?

Search for it in the top right of the Market tab window.

Sorry about that, please find attached.
Files:
error2.jpg  75 kb
[Deleted]  
herschel-w #: Thanks very much for the help Fernando, but I tried that and still didn't want to download and install (plse see screen shot). Remember, "Show Pips" is a free indicator, so could also not find it under "Purchased"

Then go to the "Main" section of the "Market" tab, and search for the product (in the search bar in the top-right) ...

Then select and click on the product, then click on the "Download" button.



[Deleted]  
herschel-w #: Sorry about that, please find attached.

What message is written to the "Journal" log? Please show us your Journal log output ...

[Deleted]  

Also tell us what build of MetaTrader you are using and what operating system, or just just show that information from the Journal log ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Also tell us what build of MetaTrader you are using and what operating system, or just just show that information from the Journal log ...


Thanks for the replies:

System Info:

Edition: Windows 10 Pro

Processor: AMD A9-9425 RADEON R5, 5 COMPUTE CORES 2C+3G 3.10 GHz

Installed RAM: 8.00 GB (6.89 GB usable)

System type: 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor

Attached:

- Built Image

- Journal Image

Hope this helps

Files:
mt4-built.jpg  12 kb
journal.jpg  51 kb
[Deleted]  

There is an HTTP 403 error which signifies some communication and authentication problems on your end.

There have been many posts having this problem in the past. Here are some links to threads about it that may help ...

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There is an HTTP 403 error which signifies some communication and authentication problems on your end.

There have been many posts having this problem in the past. Here are some links to threads about it that may help ...

Thanks so much Fernando, it's much appreciated. I will go check out those threads. Have a great day and go well!
12
New comment