fractals ring buffer = Ghost Arrow
The same problem is also in the standard indicator Fractals from Metaquotes
?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fractals.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 Gray #property indicator_color2 Gray #property indicator_label1 "Fractal Up" #property indicator_label2 "Fractal Down" //--- indicator buffers double ExtUpperBuffer[]; double ExtLowerBuffer[]; //--- 10 pixels upper from high price int ExtArrowShift=-10; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtUpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtLowerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,217); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,218); //--- arrow shifts when drawing PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,ExtArrowShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-ExtArrowShift); //--- sets drawing line empty value-- PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fractals on 5 bars | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total<5) return(0); int start; //--- clean up arrays if(prev_calculated<7) { start=2; ArrayInitialize(ExtUpperBuffer,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(ExtLowerBuffer,EMPTY_VALUE); } else start=rates_total-5; //--- main cycle of calculations for(int i=start; i<rates_total-3 && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- Upper Fractal if(high[i]>high[i+1] && high[i]>high[i+2] && high[i]>=high[i-1] && high[i]>=high[i-2]) ExtUpperBuffer[i]=high[i]; else ExtUpperBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; //--- Lower Fractal if(low[i]<low[i+1] && low[i]<low[i+2] && low[i]<=low[i-1] && low[i]<=low[i-2]) ExtLowerBuffer[i]=low[i]; else ExtLowerBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } //--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
What build of MetaTrader are you using?
I'm using build 3540 (the latest official release), and I'm not having any such issue with any indicator, including the standard Fractal indicator nor the example Fractal indicator from Metaquotes.
Are you perhaps using a beta build of MetaTrader instead of the latest official release?
EDIT: Please note that official build 3550 will be released today but mine has not been updated yet.
I have now updated to 3550 and will test next week when the market is open again.
The problem was not always but only approx. every 10-20 minutes.
Many Thanks.
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for(int i=start; i<rates_total-3 && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- Upper Fractal if(high[i]>high[i+1] && high[i]>high[i+2] && high[i]>=high[i-1] && high[i]>=high[i-2]) ExtUpperBuffer[i]=high[i];
Your loop is non-series, but you haven't set the indexing direction of high/low nor the buffers.
In MT5, you must set the direction.To define the indexing direction in the time[], open[], high[], low[], close[], tick_volume[], volume[] and spread[] arrays, call the ArrayGetAsSeries() function. In order not to depend on defaults, call the ArraySetAsSeries() function for the arrays to work with.
Event Handling / OnCalculate - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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else start=rates_total-5;
Why are you redrawing all bars (except first 5) each tick.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
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fractals ring buffer = Ghost Arrow
William Roeder, 2022.12.17 14:55
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for(int i=start; i<rates_total-3 && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- Upper Fractal if(high[i]>high[i+1] && high[i]>high[i+2] && high[i]>=high[i-1] && high[i]>=high[i-2]) ExtUpperBuffer[i]=high[i];
Your loop is non-series, but you haven't set the indexing direction of high/low nor the buffers.
In MT5, you must set the direction.
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else start=rates_total-5;
Why are you redrawing all bars (except first 5) each tick.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
It works, problem solved.
Thanks. 👍
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Hello, I used the Indicator The class for drawing the Fractals using the ring buffer from Konstantin Gruzdev
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1422
Ghost arrows are displayed there with buffer values, but I can't find the error.
Unfortunately, the error does not appear in the visual tester either, only in the live chart.
Can someone help me there?