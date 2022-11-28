Changing trading account password
It is not related to Metatrader software program at all.
And the brokers should have their own webterminals (so, ask your broker about how to change the trading password on their webterminal).
Besides, webterminal on this link https://trade.mql5.com allows to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account only.
And the brokers should have their own webterminals (so, ask your broker about how to change the trading password on their webterminal).
Not correct at all. You can change trading account password from MetaTrader and on trade.mql5.com you can connect any broker account.
Not correct at all. You can change trading account password from MetaTrader and on trade.mql5.com you can connect any broker account.
I do not know where this link https://trade.mql5.com came from (it may be old webterminal version),
but I am talking about webterminal from MetaQuotes (from this portal) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23
Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.
Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.
I do not know where this link https://trade.mql5.com came from (it may be old webterminal version),
but I am talking about webterminal from MetaQuotes (from this portal) -
It is not old version. It is same as here for embedding. And here is also possible to define any broker server.
https://www.mql5.com/de/trading/widget?utm_source=mt4webterminal&utm_campaign=de.trading.sharing
But why MetaQuotes does not include there the feature for changing the password, it is not clear for me. Please tell to tech team of MetaQuotes to enable this feature. Since it is important to be able to change the password via browser.
It is not old version. It is same as here for embedding. And here is also possible to define any broker server.
https://www.mql5.com/de/trading/widget?utm_source=mt4webterminal&utm_campaign=de.trading.sharing
But why MetaQuotes does not include there the feature for changing the password, it is not clear for me. Please tell to tech team of MetaQuotes to enable this feature. Since it is important to be able to change the password via browser.
You can write to the service desk about it (with the link to this thread).
I only replied about what I found on the forum about webterminal (incl the reply of admin).
It is not old version. It is same as here for embedding. And here is also possible to define any broker server....
It is very strange for me that there is no any official link on this version https://trade.mql5.com
Because if you asked MetaQuotes to change something ... but there is no any official link to this version https://trade.mql5.com
so - what to do?
You can write to the service desk about it (with the link to this thread).
I only replied about what I found on the forum about webterminal (incl the reply of admin).
The current official Web-terminal URL is ... https://web.metatrader.app/
The old web-terminal was at ... trade.mql5.com.
The web widget is also related to the old web-terminal and no longer valid for the new one.
However, irrespective of that, you should be using the Web-terminal URL provided by the broker, not the MetaQuotes web-terminal which is for MetaQuotes Demo Accounts only.
The current official Web-terminal URL is ... https://web.metatrader.app/
The old web-terminal was at ... trade.mql5.com.
The web widget is also related to the old web-terminal and no longer valid for the new one.
However, irrespective of that, you should be using the Web-terminal URL provided by the broker, not the MetaQuotes web-terminal which is for MetaQuotes Demo Accounts only.
Yes, also in the broker web terminals there is no feature to change the password, like we can do in Desktop version. Please ask MetaQuotes to add this to the web terminal. I wrote to Service Desk, and they replied that they deal only with finance related questions and technical questions belong to Forum.Here is for example webtrade for Alpari. And no possibility to change the password. It should be easy for MetaQuotes to add this feature, like in Desktop MetaTrader.
https://webtrader.alpari.org/mq/?lang=en
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Hello,
does anyone know how to change the trading account password (master and investor) via some web service or website? In the web terminal https://trade.mql5.com I could not find this feature. It is only existing in the desktop terminal. But I would like to change my password via web browser.
Thanks!