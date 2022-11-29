VPS not working at all - Please help me
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.10.18 14:35
The ping in the bottom right is the ping between YOUR PC and the trade server. It has nothing to do with the VPS.
The other ping is the average or expected ping between the VPS and the trade server. That is the ping you will get when you migrate your EA to that VPS. Your own ping is irrelevant at that point.
Thank you!
Any thoughts on what are possible things worth checking that could be the culprit behind slow execution speeds? I tried a demo of another broker and as soon as the buy or sell was clicked it was nearly instant without a VPS.
Now, on a different account, even with the VPS, there's a delay each time I click on buy or sell. I can see the mouse button waiting for the command to be processed for like a second to two seconds each time I click buy or sell.
Thank you!
Any thoughts on what are possible things worth checking that could be the culprit behind slow execution speeds? I tried a demo of another broker and as soon as the buy or sell was clicked it was nearly instant without a VPS.
Now, on a different account, even with the VPS, there's a delay each time I click on buy or sell. I can see the mouse button waiting for the command to be processed for like a second to two seconds each time I click buy or sell.
I don't use a VPS, but I understood that you cannot place manual trades with MQL5 VPS.
If you are placing manual trades, it is not going through the VPS, am I wrong?
VPS is of absolutely no use for manual trading. A VPS is only useful for running EAs in and automated fashion.
Manual trading is always carried out on the local machine, not on the VPS.
I don't use a VPS, but I understood that you cannot place manual trades with MQL5 VPS.
If you are placing manual trades, it is not going through the VPS, am I wrong?
Thanks. I had no clue. Had I known beforehand I would have definitely opted for a general use VPS elsewhere.
VPS is of absolutely no use for manual trading. A VPS is only useful for running EAs in and automated fashion.
Manual trading is always carried out on the local machine, not on the VPS.
Is this an intentional limitation of the VPS offered by MQL5?
If this is the case, I will most certainly be looking elsewhere because I don't only run EAs but I also trade manually.
I don't see why this VPS could not extend its coverage to manual trading as would any other VPS service with servers located near the client's broker.
Thanks. I had no clue. Had I known beforehand I would have definitely opted for a general use VPS elsewhere.
Is this an intentional limitation of the VPS offered by MQL5?
If this is the case, I will most certainly be looking elsewhere because I don't only run EAs but I also trade manually.
I don't see why this VPS could not extend its coverage to manual trading as would any other VPS service with servers located near the client's broker.
VPS is only for Automated trading ,how would you trade manually and be connected to a vps ,it defeats the purpose of having a VPS, do you understand the logic behind VPS
The primary reason for using VPS is so that you don't have to have your computer switched on. For manual trading you must have your computer on and the metatrader platform running.
If you traded manually via a VPS, then surely the connection to the broker would be a 2 step connection. 1st step from your computer to the VPS and then from your VPS to the broker's server.
What would be the point? It may be even slower than connecting directly to the broker's server.
VPS is only for Automated trading ,how would you trade manually and be connected to a vps ,it defeats the purpose of having a VPS, do you understand the logic behind VPS
That's inaccurate. You're describing just one use case for a VPS. If the VPS provides a server close to that of the broker's, there can be a significant increase in execution speed for manual trading. The MQL5 VPS is just for automated traded but any other VPS company will work for manual trading. I'm not here promoting any others, just stating a fact.
The primary reason for using VPS is so that you don't have to have your computer switched on. For manual trading you must have your computer on and the metatrader platform running.
If you traded manually via a VPS, then surely the connection to the broker would be a 2 step connection. 1st step from your computer to the VPS and then from your VPS to the broker's server.
What would be the point? It may be even slower than connecting directly to the broker's server.
That's fine. Just because a VPS is commonly used for automated trading doesn't negate the fact that it is used for other purposes as well. The point would be having a server close to the broker's server. The speed of execution for a manual trader is greatly benefited in going from 200ms to 2ms. I've used prop firms before where a VPS is actually a requirement and they will provide it for free to guarantee the best and fastest execution for their traders.
Cảm ơn. Tôi không có đầu mối. Nếu tôi biết trước, tôi chắc chắn đã chọn sử dụng chung VPS ở một nơi khác.
Đây phải là hạn chế có chủ ý của VPS do MQL5 cung cấp không?
Nếu đúng như vậy, tôi chắc chắn sẽ tìm kiếm ở một nơi khác vì tôi không chỉ chạy EA mà còn giao dịch thủ công.
Tôi không hiểu tại sao VPS này không thể mở rộng phạm vi của nó sang giao dịch thủ công như bất kỳ dịch vụ VPS nào khác có máy chủ đặt gần nhà môi giới của khách hàng.
I don't understand what you are using VPS for
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I recently signed up for MQL5's VPS plan at $15 a month.
I've migrated all and it seems to be up and running with a ping less than 3 ms.
Nonetheless, when I look at the ms on my MT5 platform it is still the same as before installing the vps, around 93ms.
What am I doing wrong? Why am I not getting the VPS speed?
I've added two screenshots for reference of what apparently I'm connected to via the VPS yet what I'm actually getting on the platform.